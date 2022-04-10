The devastating prognosis of Oscar De La Hoya

Before Gennady Golovkin and Ryota Murata met in Japan, Oscar De La Hoya had made a devastating prediction for the Kazakh thinking of a trilogy against Canelo Álvarez. Has his opinion changed now?

Before facing Ryota Murata in Japan, Gennady Golovkin did not seem to have too many credits in his favor thinking of a trilogy against Saúl El Canelo Álvarezwho ended 2021 as the undisputed world champion of the super middleweight division and is considered to be the best pound-for-pound fighter today.

This Saturday’s performance prevailing with a spectacular technical knockout in the ninth round Before a Saitama Arena full of Japanese fans, it would seem to leave the Kazakh in a different position, who was in charge of showing the Mexican that he will have something to worry about if they meet for the third time.

Before the fight, the one who did not give Golovkin any chance against Canelo was Oscar de la hoyawho was the promoter of the Mexican both times they met. “I think Canelo knocks out Triple G in the third fight. I think Triple G has lost a step or two since his rematch. That will be the difference when they meet again. I think Canelo beats him even easier this time and knocks him out“the Golden Boy had told BoxingScene.

De La Hoya’s prognosis, devastating for the Kazakh, could not be so clear after what was Triple G’s best performance in several yearsalthough the promoter of Golden Boy has not expressed himself after the victory against Ryota Murata that allowed him to unify, at the age of 40, world titles in the middleweight division.

What division will Canelo and Golovkin fight in?

Before the possibility of doing the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin was close to being discussed, Canelo Alvarez He had said that if he had to face the Kazakh for the third time, it would not be in a middleweight division to which he no longer plans to return. Instead, after signing an agreement with MatchRoom Boxing and DAZNagreed to expose his undisputed world championship if Golovkin moves up to 168 pounds.