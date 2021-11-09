the developers apologize

Yesterday the message published on Kickstarter by the developers of Scorn was much discussed, which was not appreciated by the gamers who had decided to finance the project.

A few hours after the controversy and the arrival of numerous refund requests, here is a apology message official by the CEO of the software house:

“Hi everyone, my name is Ljubomir Peklar and I am both the CEO of Ebb Software and the creative director of the game. I take full responsibility for the latest update you received on Kickstarter yesterday. I hastily read the message and I approved it. Rereading it I noticed the hostile tone in which it was written and this is not the way in which we should address those who are financing us. We may be tired, confused and frustrated by our ineptitude, but it is not a valid reason to take it out on you. So I personally apologize. I will do my best not to make that happen again. Next Monday we will post an update on the situation. Thank you all. “

Judging by the comments to the post that can be read on the crowdfunding platform, the game’s backers seem to have appreciated the message and that the situation has been resolved.

We remind you that Scorn will arrive in exclusive time on PC and Xbox Series X, where it will run at 4K and 60fps.