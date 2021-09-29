News

the developers set the Altair update for October

The long-planned upgrade of the Ethereum network to a scalable, Proof-of-Stake consensus model approaches, as developers set a date for the Altair upgrade.

Altair, described as the first mainnet upgrade to the Beacon Chain, is programmed forepoch 74240, scheduled for October 27.

Danny Ryan, researcher with the Ethereum Foundation, described the technical update as follows:

“This update brings light-client support to main consensus, cleans up beacon state incentive accounting, fixes some incentive issues for validators, and increases sanction parameters as per EIP-2982.”

EIP-2982 introduces “Sanction Parameters” to ensure that the Proof-of-Stake protocol is economically secure. “Inactivity leak” and “slashing” are the two sanctions proposed as part of the improvement proposal.

Ethereum’s London hard fork arrived almost on schedule, on August 5, inaugurating the highly anticipated EIP-1559. This Ethereum Improvement Proposal was touted as the update that they would have made Ether a deflationary asset, as it requires basic commissions to be regularly destroyed.

Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum before switching to ConsenSys, said the London update could even make ETH ultrasoud-money. The concept of “sound money” has been popularized by the Bitcoin (BTC) community, and refers to an asset that is not susceptible to a sudden depreciation in value or purchasing power.

The price of ETH dropped dramatically on Tuesday: cryptocurrencies, just like stocks, are also following a bearish trend.

