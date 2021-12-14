the development of diesel continues

GOAL 2030 – By 2030 the Volkswagen wants to reduce by 40% the diffusion of polluting gases and carbon dioxide of its fleet in Europe. A goal that the Wolfsburg-based company wishes to achieve by focusing on the development of electric mobility. But the innovation of the German manufacturer does not stop there, because the development of battery-powered engines will also be accompanied by the research of endothermic engines. synthetic fuel. In fact, since the end of June 2021 the entire Volkswagen range equipped with the 4-cylinder TDI diesel has been approved for the use of paraffinic diesel according to the European standard EN 15940: a directive that regulates the use of two-components in the fuel mixture.

FROM 70 TO 95% LESS CO2 – According to Volkswagen, with E-diesels you have one reduction 70 to 95% less than carbon dioxide compared to traditional diesel. Furthermore, the use of a mixed fleet made up of models with electric power supply combined with the conventional one with the latest generation fuels, significantly reduces the emissions of polluting gases. And these are activities that are part of Volkswagen’s Accelerate business plan, which plans to increase the share of electric cars sold in Europe to over 70%, with the manufacturer completely climate neutral by 2050.

THE RANGE OF SYNTHETIC FUELS – HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) for example, are biofuels 100% plant-based already available on the market: according to Volkswagen, the share of use of these is likely to increase from 20 to 30% for road transport in Europe within the next ten years. In detail, these are particular vegetable oils that are converted into hydrocarbons thanks to the reaction with hydrogen and can be added to diesel in any quantity, or used 100% as fuels. In the future they will be accompanied by E-Fuel, such as PTL (Power-to-Liquid), considered to be C02 neutral, and made thanks to the conversion of renewable sources into fuel, by means of an electro-chemical treatment.

> READ ALSO – Synthetic Fuels and Emissions: Which Truth?