The development of ethereum is 50% according to its developer

Vitalik Buterin guided listeners through a five-part roadmap on the latest Bankless podcast in which he outlined the steps required for Ethereum to survive and thrive. In order to achieve maximum scalability and decentralization, Butalik said Ethereum needs to be more agile and lighter in terms of blockchain data so that more people can manage and use it.

In early December, Buterin also published an article titled “Endgame” arguing that all blockchains will eventually converge in the future, listing tools that would enable block verification in a decentralized and censorship-resistant way.

The first step is called a merger, referring to the complete transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, which will take place in the first half of 2022. The second part, called the surge, plans to give Ethereum greater scalability, a ‘huge bandwidth and throughput, especially on zk-rollup. The merger and surge are the most important upgrades, according to Buterin, to building the Ethereum network.

When asked to rate Ethereum’s progress so far over the past six years, Buterin stated that “we are 50% of the way. Once the merge is successful, and there is a full implementation of the full sharding, then it will presumably be 80% complete. The roadmap, which is estimated to take another six years to complete, will lead to 100% optimization, according to Buterin.

The next steps include verge, which will allow more users to run nodes and essentially “democratizing access to as many participants as possible to anyone and everyone who wants to verify the validity of the chain,” Buterin said. Following the hem, are the purging and splurge phases, referring respectively to deleting historical data and adding miscellaneous updates.

Buterin admitted that Etherum “is not yet the tier one system ready for direct mass adoption,” reiterating the need for tier two scaling solutions and lower transaction fees. However, he notes the “surprising” progress Ethereum has seen in level two downsizing over the past year and the community behind it that is “willing to keep fighting for it.”

In addition to scalability, another issue that Buterin highlighted is security and security measures related to updates. He likened building blockchain to building a city. Just as the police and military work to defend their city or nation, blockchain users act as security guards watching attackers. And as cities expand or blocks are added to the chain, the more security you need.

Currently, Ethereum runs on around 2.6 megabytes per second of blockchain data, according to Buterin. He said that once Ethereum has the ability to add more bandwidth and increase the user base, “more defenders will be able to run nodes and verify that everything is going well.”