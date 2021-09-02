Today I’ll tell you about Walter Mosley’s The Devil in Blue

The book

Los Angeles, 1948. Easy Rawlins, Texan, war veteran, has just been fired from the aircraft factory where he got a job on his return from the front, and desperately needs the money to pay the mortgage on his house. For this reason alone he accepts the proposal of DeWitt Albright, a self-styled lawyer with at least a suspicious air, who asks him to hit the Watts premises and collect news about Daphne Monet, a beautiful girl with ivory white skin, but who adores music and black meat. The investigation seems easy, and Easy moves in an environment of which he knows very well places and rules. Soon, however, the trail that should lead to Daphne is filled with corpses, Easy finds himself with the police and the underworld on him, and only the intervention of Mouse Alexander, an old friend from Houston at ease with guns and knives, it may perhaps help him save his skin. Released for the first time in 1991, and hailed as one of the cornerstones of new noir, “The Devil in Blue” was transposed for cinema in 1995 by Cari Franklin.

My reading

Reading The Devil in Blue by Walter Mosley I didn’t immediately remember seeing the film, as I went on with the pages, however, I had a sudden flash with the face of Denzel Washington in the guise of Easy Rawlins, the protagonist of the book. !

Being a noir you will imagine that reading it knowing the end ruined my surprise … no, in truth I didn’t like the film very much, I found it too commercial (apart from the soundtrack … it’s beautiful) instead the novel enjoys the advantage of a good written and read today (it is from 1991) it is appreciated even more even with a bitter taste in the mouth as the racial issues it deals with are, as we know, endemic in American society.

In 1991 there was the beating of the black taxi driver Rodney King at the hands of the agents of the Los Angeles Police Department who had stopped him for speeding.

The beating was filmed by a videographer and broadcast on US TV (and not only), putting the spotlight on the problem of racial discrimination in the United States of America.

The following year, when there was the acquittal of the policemen involved in the attack, there was a great racially motivated riot remembered as the “Los Angeles riot” (between April and May 1992).

I tell you these things to contextualize The Devil in Blue which, however, is set in 1948, so the roots of racism are even more evident.

Being 1948, Walter Mosley had to “adapt” the characters and their origins to a post-war social context. Easy Rawlins is a former soldier, a veteran of the World War so this is already a detail worthy of reflection given that despite the fact that there were many African American soldiers there was strong resistance among the white population to the idea that a “black man” “Wore the respected uniform of an American soldier.

Easy had survived the Normandy landings and the battle of the Ardennes, morally he is a man with social credibility but has no money, he has to live in spite of himself by expedients and from here develops the whole narrative of the noir genre that sees the most typical characters alternate including the beautiful mysterious woman, the delinquent friend, the goofy lawyer.

Mosley writes rather short and enjoyable chapters, the characters are very well defined, I like Easy, I find it credible and above all he is one that you want to cheer for, to side with also because he is coherent, he does things with awareness.

I liked Los Angeles made of jazz music and spirits, the character of Mouse Alexander is also quite funny very similar to many characters that we are used to seeing in “crime” TV series.

I also found amusing the numerous analogies to which the author lets himself go, sometimes obvious, others less so, yet in the economy of the novel they work very well so much that you never think of them as inappropriate, rather you smile because it is me. it seemed from beginning to end that Walter Mosley winked at me reader! Have you ever seen a picture of him? It seduces.

In short, if you want to relax with a compelling reading The Devil in Blue is the right book and one who doesn’t usually read noir tells you!

The devil in blue from Walter Mosley

Publisher:

21letters

On the market since: August 5, 2021

Pages: 304 p., Paperback € 18.00