The Devil in the White City, Keanu Reeves in talks

The Devil in the White City it is a very ambitious and high-budget project, which has been in the pipeline for years but has not yet seen the light. There miniseries in question will be produced by Martin Scorsese And Leonardo Dicaprio, two big names that let us hope for excellent results. The US newspaper Deadline lets us know that, after many years, negotiations have finally begun for the role of co-star, for which he was chosen Keanu Reeves.

The Devil in the White City, what is it about?

Set in late 19th century Chicago, The Devil in the White City it’s a thriller series which follows the story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates will be forever linked by the 1893 Chicago Universal Exposition. The United States is ready to celebrate one of the greatest exponents of avant-garde architecture of era, Daniel H. Burnham, author of an amazing structure called The castle. Behind this architectural prodigy, however, there is a real one death trap, fruit of the perverse mind of the killer HH Holmes. The palace is in fact built specifically to seduce and torture young women, with secret chambers, sliding walls, armored doors, halls and dead-end corridors.

The Devil in the White City is taken from the novel of the same name by Erik Larson, published in 2003. Leonardo Dicaprio he was immediately struck by it and, in the now distant 2010, bought the rights to the novel to make a film directed by Martin Scorsese, which took over only in 2015 and also bringing Billy Ray (Captain Phillips – Offshore Attack and the Hunger Games saga) as a screenwriter.

However, the project began to become more and more ambitious, so much so that it became one miniseries, destined to be released on the streaming platform Hulu. Filming should have started in 2016 but, due to the director’s previous work commitments, everything has been postponed for a few years. Of course with the advent of the pandemic the processing of The Devil in the White City was further delayed but the project was never abandoned.

Since the acquisition of the rights to the novel, Leonardo Dicaprio has carved out for himself a leading role, that of the serial killer HH Holmes. However, a co-protagonist was missing, the architect in charge of the project Castle. Today we know that negotiations are underway with Keanu Reeves, a famous actor who just recently we saw at the cinema in Matrix Resurrections and that perhaps we will see in the role of the architect Burnham. The negotiations have not yet concluded and therefore we are not yet certain that the role will be assigned to him but, if so, it would be the first television project in which Keanu Reeves will be the protagonist.

The Devil in the White City is produced by Paramount TV, ABC Signature and Appian Way with Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher. Todd Field was chosen to direct the first two episodes while, always second Deadline, Sam Shaw (Castle Rock) would already be working on the script.

At the moment we do not know any further details on the miniseries, which is not even the only recent project that sees the collaboration between Martin Scorsese And Leonardo Dicaprio The two have in fact been working for some time on another important title, strongly awaited by the public: Killers of the Flower Moon, also this based on a novel, which has been talked about for a long time and which perhaps we will finally be able to see in this 2022. The Devil in The White City, we leave you here the official trailer from Matrix Resurrections, in which you will be able to see Keanu Reeves return in the role of Neo after nineteen years from the last film of Matrix!