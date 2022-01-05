The Devil In The White City, ongoing negotiations for Keanu Reeves
As reported exclusively by Deadline, Keanu Reeves would be involved in a negotiation to take part in the series based on the book of the same name The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson
In the past few hours Deadline exclusively announced the start of a negotiation to bring Keanu Reeves aboard the series The Devil in the White City which will also see two famous faces of the golden world of Hollywood involved in the production, namely Martin Scorsese And Leonardo Di Caprio (PHOTO).
The Devil in the White City, the production
Keanu Reeves made his long-awaited return to the big screen wearing the role of Neo within Matrix Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the iconic franchise that has rewritten the history of the seventh art.
A little while ago Deadline talked about what could prove to be an important novelty in the Canadian actor’s future, born in 1964. In fact, the magazine announced exclusively that Keanu Reeves would be currently in talks for a role in the series The Devil in the White City, produced by Hulu and adaptation of the book published in 2003 by the writer. Erik Larson.
The Devil in the White City will tell the story of two men, whose destinies will be linked by Chicago Colombian Fair: on the one hand the architect Daniel H. Burnham and on the other the serial killer Henry H. Holmes.
As reported by the magazine, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will be part of the project as executive producers, alongside them Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson And Stacey Sher; the direction of the first two episodes will be entrusted to Todd Field.
At this point there is nothing left to do but wait to be able to know all the details and future developments of the project.