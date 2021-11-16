The Devil on Wheels: the documentary on Duel shows itself in two new clips

In the year in which the 50th anniversary of Duel, the documentary The Devil of Wheels, created by Luca and Gabriele Stifani and dedicated to the work of Steven Spielberg, is shown in two new clip.

Exactly half a century has passed since Duel was released for the first time, the work of Steven Spielberg which, five decades later, is considered to all intents and purposes a timeless cinematic cult, so much so as to inspire Luca and Gabriele Stifani to the making of a documentary through which the TV film signed by one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of world cinema is analyzed, which has made the Peterbilt 281 a real icon. It was in fact this “iron giant”, led by a driver not visible to the public, to chase, for no apparent reason, the character played by Dennis Weaver through the deserted streets of California, in a constant crescendo of suspense and adrenaline. And if the original project lasted just over 70 minutes, its success was such as to lead to the creation of an extended cinematic version, lasting 90 minutes.

The one signed by Luca and Gabriele Stifani represents an independent project that we can glimpse through a series of new films released on the occasion of this very important anniversary. Below is the description of the documentary: Los Angeles, October 1971. A small film, made for television, is shot near Los Angeles under the direction of a young and unknown director. The film tells the story of “a man, a truck and an open road”. It didn’t attract any attention. It is not based on a famous book. It has a modest budget. It will be shot in just 13 days. But movie lovers around the world will still show their admiration for it 50 years later. The film is called Duel. Today, fans around the world regularly visit desert film locations near Los Angeles and get to know every bit of the film. They can quote all the jokes it contains. Steven Spielberg’s earliest known work became a cinematic landmark. How come this tiny film, made cheaply and quickly for TV, spawned such a passionate, international and immortal cult? What makes DUEL so unique? The Devil on Wheels delves into the Duel phenomenon and, in doing so, explores the power and appeal of the film about people.