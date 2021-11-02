The Devil on Wheels | The dream of the Stifani Bros and the trailer for the documentary

ROME – Here they are again, more determined than ever. After having accompanied the deeds (behind the scenes) of Pep Guardiola, Sergio Ramos and Fernando Alonso, our Luca and Gabriele Stifani (the Stifani Bros.) returning to that dream that never faded: The Devil on Wheels, which is an independent documentary focusing on the cult and influence of Steven Spielberg’s first film, Duel. This year the film turns fifty, and then a new crowdfunding campaign has begun with the aim of acquiring the image rights of the film: donations can be made directly from the website (you can find it here) with a goal set at € 25,000. The names of the donors will then be added in the final credits of the doc to testify the important help in this key moment of the film, produced and wanted by the Stifani Bros, with the direction entrusted to Enric Folch.

Not only that, with the crowdfunding campaign launched, the Stifani Bros. have also released the trailer for The Devil on Wheels, which shows in seconds just how powerful Steven Spielberg’s film still is. Even today, fans visit the locations in the desert near Los Angeles, citing the scenes, the dialogues, the memorable moments. So here is the underlying question: why did this tiny film, cheaply made for TV, generate such a passionate, international and immortal cult? Like this The Devil on Wheels delves into the phenomenon of Duel and in doing so, he explores the power and appeal of films about people. One more reason to support Luca and Gabriele Stifani and all the crew linked to the project, who for years have been chasing the dream of retracing the trail left by the legendary Peterbilt 281.

Do you want to participate in The Devil on Wheels campaign? Donate here!

Steven Spielberg’s first time and that European shock for Duel