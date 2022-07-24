‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ on Broadway with music by Elton John

Sixteen years after the film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada (The Devil Wears Prada) is preparing to land on Broadway in a musical featuring tunes by Sir Elton John himself.

Directed by David Frankel The Devil Wears Prada It is considered a cult film. Part of the credit for its timeless success obviously goes to a brilliant cast, starting with Meryl Streep, nominated for an Academy Award for her unforgettable performance as Miranda Priestly, opposite Anne Hathaway in the endearing role of Andrea.” Andy” Sachs.

Also, we saw Emily Blunt as Emily and Stanley Tucci as Nigel. But behind an iconic cast, there is much more that makes the movie great, because, more than any other, she has been able to clear stereotypes and tell the unspeakable background of the world of fashion.

Therefore, it is not surprising that history has its own musical based on the best seller by Lauren Weisberg (from whom the 2006 film was made), in the glittering world of New York fashion, where one bad day can mean the end of a career.

To tell the truth, since 2019 it is official that The Devil Wears Prada He would make his Broadway debut in July 2020. However, it had to be postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, the project was resumed and the premiere of The devil wears fashion: the musical, Like most major productions in the United States, it will have a test run at the James M. Nederlander Theater on Broadway in Chicago from July 19 to August 21, before heading to Broadway in the fashion capital and magazine headquarters runways, in 2023.

The official synopsis of The Devil Wears Fashion: The Musical describes the production as “a light-hearted, funny and, of course, ultra-glamorous story about navigating the track of life to find out where you need to be.”

At this point, it only remains to know the most important of the answers: Who will play Miranda? Well, the musical will star Tony-winning stage actress Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, while Taylor Iman Jones will play Andy Sachs.

The staging is written by Kate Wetherhead and directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The choreography is by James Alsop, Beyoncé’s choreographer, all set to music by pop icon Sir Elton John, who, in the past, has declared himself fan of the book and the movie. In addition, his more than impressive participation is important, since he has collaborated in theatrical adaptations of extraordinary success such as The Lion King Y Billy Elliott.