The devil wears fashion: the film that consolidated the career of Anne Hathaway despite the fact that she did not receive any award | Movies | What to see in Star Plus | nnda nnlt | FAME

Anne Hathawayat 39 years old, has shown that he can interpret any genre in the film and television. Although saying it now is nothing new, this was one of the great goals of the American actress when she was only considered a Disney actress, for his work in “The Princess Diaries”fiction that led her to fame.

His first step to show that he could function in other roles It was when he was part of the cast of “Secret in the mountain“, starring Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Williams, among others. But there was another movie that confirmed his talent.

Is about “The Devil Wears Prada”a film that appeared in 2006 with Meryl Streep and Emily Bluntunder the direction of David Frankel. Hathaway had the lead role of Andy, but his co-stars took all the nominations with their characters of Miranda and Emily, respectively. Learn more about the famous tape that is now available in streaming.

Andy at his desk in Runway (Photo: FOX 2000 Pictures)

WHAT IS “THE DEVIL DRESSES IN FASHION” ABOUT?

Andrea Sachsbetter known as Andy, is a young journalism graduate who ends up working for runwaysa famous fashion magazine run by the respected but intractable Miranda Priestley. Andy, at first, does not fit into the idiosyncrasies of the post but is unusually accepted by the boss.

In this way, the protagonist becomes Miranda’s second assistantbehind of Emilywho has been in the job longer and who knows all the demands of the imminence of fashion

The tape shows Andy’s gradual change to conform to a world that, until weeks ago, was alien to him. He changes his relationship with his friends, her crush on him, and even with his body. He does his best to be functional at Miranda’s request, even though he stumbles several times.

“The Devil Wears Prada” stands out for being a entertaining story about the world of fashion, showing the sad faces, obsession and the power messes behind the glamor and apparently “Light”. All this is seen through the eyes of Andy, who embodies all the changes and effects that clothing has on a person and his influence on society.

Andy and Emily in a scene from “The Devil Wears Fashion” (Photo: FOX 2000 Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “THE DEVIL DRESSES IN FASHION”?

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

Anne Hathaway as Andrea “Andy” Sachs

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton

Stanley Tucci as Nigel

Simon Baker as Christian Thompson

Adrian Grenier as Nate Cooper

Tracie Thoms as Lily

Rich Sommer as Doug

Daniel Sunjata as James Holt

Stephanie Szostak as Jacqueline Follett

David Marshall Grant as Richard Sachs

Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz

Gisele Bundchen as Serena

Rebecca Mader as Jocelyn

Inés Rivero as Clacker

Miranda in one of her best-known scenes from the film (Photo: FOX 2000 Pictures)

HOW TO SEE “THE DEVIL DRESSES IN FASHION”?

The movie “The Devil Wears Prada”directed by David Frankelis available on the streaming platform StarPlus. Here you can see it online.

