‘The devil wears fashion’: This is what the cast of the film looks like in Star Plus 16 years after its premiere

Without a doubt, the actors who embodied the characters in the film were so charismatic that the public loved them in general, that’s why after so much time we will show you what became of them.

In July of last year and taking advantage of the confinement due to the Covid pandemic, the actors of ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘, movie directed by David Frankel and what you can find in Star Plus They decided to get together to confess some secrets of the production. Although they also show that time suits some better than others, since it has been 16 years since its launch in 2006. The film is based on the novel by American writer Lauren Weisberger.who narrates the experiences of Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a young journalist who finds a job as a secretary for Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), editor-in-chief of the magazine runways. Part of its success is due to the fact that its cast has a combination of famous young people and established stars., such as Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, among others. Today we show you what they look like and what is theirs.

meryl streep

One of the main characters and favorites of the public is undoubtedly that of the actress meryl streep, who plays Miranda Priestly, the head of fashion magazine RunWay in The Devil Wears Prada what can you see in Star Plus. Her character is very strong, she is feared by the firm’s workers, but everyone wants to work with her for the prestige of the company. The actress is currently 73 years old and we can also see her in movies like Mamma Mia!, The Post, It’s Complicated, Little Women, The Iron Lady, Big Little Lies.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is shown in the role of Andy Sachs as an innocent journalist who ends up in the hands of the ruthless Mirandaso he must not only work for her but survive in the world of fashion.

The actress says that she was not the only option for this character, but among 9 they decided on the interpreter of The Princess Diaries. This year is long tablecloths because it celebrates its 40 years of life in November. Having her in this movie that you can see in Star Plus looks great weekend plan.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt presents the role of Emily Charlton, Miranda’s main assistant, a girl with high aspirations and always attentive to the needs of her boss. The actress says that part of her to see her all the time working and hysterical was her idea to demonstrate her character as a workaholics in the comedy that you can find in Star Plus.

Blunt also participates in other tapes such as Sicario, Edge of Tomorrow, Mary Poppins and the most recent, Jungle Cruise.

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci gives life to Nigel Kipling, art director of Runway magazine, of course he is the best confidant of the editor Miranda, in fact they have been working together for 18 years. Today the 62-year-old actor is part of the Marvel universe and can be seen in movies like Captain America: The First Avenger in the role of Abraham Erskine, a German scientist who creates the super soldier serum.

simon baker

The actor simon baker was commissioned to play Christian Thompson, the role of the film’s heartthrob and is a journalist writer available at Star Plus, whom Andy falls in love with for a while. The Australian is also a success in series like The Mentalist. This year he celebrates his 53rd birthday.