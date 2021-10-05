The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl Streep reveals what it was like to work on the film

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada is a 2006 film based on a novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger. The film needs no introduction. Little gem of modern cinema, the work has fascinated millions of spectators and, to this day, remains an extraordinary product enjoyable And engaging. The film marked an important turning point for Anne Hathaway; beloved actress and, today, leading diva of the Hollywood scene. The young woman was able to collaborate with immense actors like Meryl Streep during the making of the famous film. To date, interesting revelations continue to emerge and background with a bitter taste on what happened in the days of making the film. In this article, we report Meryl Streep’s statements about her experience on the set of The Devil Wears Prada.

Meryl Streep and the experience in Il Diavolo wears Prada

Meryl Streep is a real one icon of the great cinema. We are talking about an extraordinary interpreter, whose roles more evocative have entered the history of cinema by right. In short, Meryl Streep is a real one legend of the big screen. His Miranda Priestly in The Devil dresses Prada branded a new archetype of “antagonist” in the cinema scene. In spite of these wonderful premises, however, the actress does not have fond memories of her experience on the set of the film with Anne Hathaway. It seems that Streep has had quite a few difficulty in the period in which he was shooting what, by many, is considered to be one of his most famous films. The actress even went so far as to define the entire experience on the set of the acclaimed film, horrible.

Recently, Meryl Streep reunited with the rest of the cast of The Devil Wears Prada, for a celebratory reunion fifteen years of the film. Interviewed by EW on this occasion, the interpreter revealed what it was like for her to work on the film. Actress of Method, Meryl has embodied to perfection, to later preserve them, some of the more traits sharp of the angular personality of his character. The inflexible Priestly would, in fact, have maintained certain attitudes towards her colleagues Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway even at cameras off. It seems, however, that the effort was, for her, really huge.

The words of the actress

Speaking about her experience in The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep said: “I found it a horrible experience! I was unhappy in my trailer. Everyone laughed and joked and I heard them. I was so depressed! I told myself that was the price to pay for being the boss. Nonetheless, I also swore it would be the last time I would use the Method!“. Given the success of the legendary film, however, it would seem that the efforts of Streep have largely paid off. The performance of the actress, moreover, continues to be acclaimed by public and insiders and earned her a number of prestigious awards, including a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination.

Many, however, argue that the character played by Streep was inspired by the director of Vogue Anna Wintour. Nonetheless, the actress stated the following: “I wasn’t interested in making a Wintour biopic. I was interested in his position in the company. I wanted to understand the weight she has to bear, the pressure she has to undergo, managing to be very elegant and perfect every day “.