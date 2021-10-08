News

The devil wears Prada: Meryl Streep was inspired by … Clint Eastwood

In The Devil Wears Prada Meryl Streep took inspiration from Clint Eastwood for a particular detail without which her Miranda Priestly would never have been so influential.

Few things could be more jarring than the combination Clint Eastwood And The devil wears Prada, but Meryl Streep she succeeded in the titanic undertaking and the miracle has the name of Miranda Priestly.

It was the Oscar-winning actress herself who explained that she found an unexpected inspiration in Clint Eastwood and the detail “stolen” from the ice-eyed cowboy helped make her diabolical director even more authoritative.
As Anne Hathaway told a Variety during an interview some time ago: “Everyone was expecting a shrill, overbearing voice, barking like a dog. But when Meryl opened her mouth and practically whispered, there was a collective gasp in the room. That gimmick was so unexpected and brilliant!“.

Not just Clint Eastwood: there was also another man who helped Meryl Streep outline another fundamental aspect of Miranda Priestly and it was Mike Nichols, with whom Streep worked on Silkwood, Affairs of the Heart and Angels in America. They belong to him in fact “the amused grin and the irony“.

However, there is an “invention” that belongs only to Meryl Streep and which immediately became one of the most iconic moments in The Devil Wears Prada: the famous scene of that sweater that “it’s not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis lazuli, it’s actually cerulean“.


