The Devil wears Prada: the atmosphere of the film is back. With a surprise!

Who loved the movie “The devil wears Prada“, played by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, now a true classic candle, will find those atmospheres and that very special flavor in a new film to be released on 11 November, which also reserves an additional surprise.

The film is titled “A year with Salinger” and in the cast sees the young and talented Margaret Qualley. Which is the daughter of Andie McDowell.

This is the story: a small-town girl, shy, but full of talent and dreams, arrives in Manhattan to work in a prestigious literary agency, run by a ruthless, skilled and fearsome boss, played by Sigourney Weaver. Initially, the girl behaves clumsily and suffers from the boss’s domineering character. But slowly its transformation begins …

It is a romantic comedy inspired by Joanna Rakoff’s book “A year with Salinger”. To shine in the film is precisely Margaret Qualley (the father is the model Paul Qualley). 27-year-old Margaret studied in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. ballet and then became passionate about acting. He worked on “The Nice Guys” with Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe and in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

