The devil wears Prada: the reunion with Meryl Streep and the cast reveal the secrets of the film

Meryl Streep took part in the reunion with the cast de The devil wears Prada, organized to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the film based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger. A very fun and interesting reunion, during which many anecdotes about the film and curiosities were told.

It’s been 15 years since The Devil Wears Prada debuted in theaters. Three decades later, the stars who further embellished the brilliant comedy directed by David Frankel have chosen to celebrate by taking part in an epic reunion organized and moderated by Entertainment Weekly. The video of the event, shared in the last few hours on the web, therefore shows Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and the other actors while recalling a series of anecdotes related to the film in question which, we remember, was inspired by the story of Lauren Weisberger and her experience as assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. However, the author of the novel released in 2003 has repeatedly stressed that the facts and characters narrated are the fruit of her imagination. Over time, The Devil Wears Prada has been praised by audiences and critics alike, including for Meryl Streep’s iconic performance as the “wicked” Miranda Priestly.

Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada

Emily Blunt, who plays Emily in the film, took advantage of the reunion to say: “Miranda offers us a character that many of us can aspire to, to be uncompromising, tough, real, honest and offer our point of view without hurting or offending anyone.“. In this regard, Meryl Streep added:”I liked that there was no step back from her more horrible sides, and the real scary parts of her had to do with the fact that she wasn’t trying to curry favor with anyone, which is always the feminine softener in any situation where you want to make your way. Miranda did none of this“.

During the reunion it also emerged that the role of Andy, later played by Anne Hathaway, had been offered three times to Rachel McAdams but the actress always refused. “We started negotiating with Anne to find an agreement but it didn’t come“said Elizabeth Gabler, former president of Fox 2000 Pictures, who added:”We then offered Rachel McAdams the role three times. The firm was determined to have her, and she was determined not to“. Hathaway, for her part, never gave up and eventually landed the role. Gabler said:”I remember Anne sitting on the sofa in my office explaining why she wanted to play this character and giving script notes on the third act. When I think back, it wasn’t exactly what we ended up doing, but his sensitivity was completely aligned with what we then did. Anne never gave up. She never stopped campaigning for herself, calling, came to Fox executive Carla Hacken’s office and wrote ‘Hire me’ in her notebook“. The actress confirmed, saying:” The character spoke to me. It was a subject that I take very seriously, treated in such a wonderfully joyful and lighthearted way“.

Anne Hathaway is an intern in The Devil Wears Prada

The reunited star group, also comprised of Adrian Grenier (Nate) and Gisele Bündchen (Serena), then discussed Streep’s acting like her character in real life to better prepare for the part. Blunt explained: “Meryl is so sociable and fun as hell, in a way it wasn’t the best for her to have to empathize with the character. It was as if he was unapproachable. You could go to her and say ‘Oh my God, the funniest thing just happened’ and she would just listen. So I don’t know if it was fun for her to be on set like that“.

Streep confirmed everything, admitting: “It was horrible! I was unhappy in my trailer. I could hear them all gloating and laughing. I was so depressed! I said to myself ‘Well, that’s the price you pay for being the boss!’ But that was the last time I tried that ‘preparation method’!“. Hathaway retorted, saying:”I felt intimidated, but also protected by her. I knew that whatever he was doing was just to make that fear more natural. I appreciated her because I knew she was also taking care of me that way. There’s this scene where she was like, ‘You’re just as disappointing as the rest of those silly girls.’ I remember when the camera flashed on me, the pressure really froze me. I remember seeing her looking at me and she changed her performance slightly, made it a little different, and that way she pulled more out of me and made me break any barrier I had at the time.“.

Streep then said: “This is the first movie where men came to me and said ‘I know how you felt, I have company and nobody understands me. It’s really difficult’“. Stanley Tucci added:”Our society is used to seeing the world through the eyes of men, both in cinema and literature, and this film has begun to mark a change“.”I think it pushed the younger generation to decide and think ‘Well, who will I be in the workplace? Who will I be when I am a leader? ‘“, then declared Hathaway.

The process that led to the choice of Meryl Streep for the film was also revealed during the reunion. The casting first included Michelle Pfeiffer, Glenn Close and Catherine Zeta-Jones but then a call from studio head Tom Rothman was enough to lead to the choice of Streep, who received the team at his New York home to discuss the script. “I wasn’t interested in making a biopic about Anna“, the actress said, adding:”I was interested in his position in his company. I wanted to take on the burdens he had to carry, as well as having to look good every day“. Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenne said:”It was important to us that she was not just a difficult garment, but that she embodied a certain value, making it clear that the people around her are expendable and put at the service of what, for her, is a greater goal, in addition to hers. reverence for fashion and for the magazine“.

As the Devil Wears Prada legacy expands (a musical is in the works), the team also discussed a potential TV series and sequel. The study stated: “We had a meeting where we asked ourselves ‘What could we do if there was a sequel?’. But maybe it was stupid, we felt like ‘No, this story has been told’. Lauren eventually wrote another book after 15 years. We came to the same conclusion, that simply following the characters would not have been the same“. Weisberger, for his part, said:”There have been a lot of conversations about it. I wouldn’t say it’s entirely out of the realm of possibility“On this subject, McKenna also said:”Magazines and publishing have changed so much in fifteen years. The film tells of a time when Andy brought a physical magazine to someone’s home every day so that he could leaf through it. Maybe they still do, but I doubt it. In short, he had his moment!“.