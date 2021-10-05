The devil wears Prada, the true story behind the character of Meryl Streep

The devil wears Prada is one of the most popular brilliant comedies of recent years: thanks also to the interpretation of Meryl Streep as a cruel and cold editor of a fashion magazine.

The film, which will air this evening on Canale 5 at 21.21, is based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger who has put much of her personal experience into the pages of her best-selling book, having worked in the editorial office of a well-known fashion magazine.

The devil wears Prada, the plot

Andrew (Anne Hathaway) has recently graduated and hopes to become a great journalist. Unfortunately, however, the only job he can find is that of second assistant for Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the director of Runway, famous for her lack of patience and the pride with which she treats her subordinates.

Andrea knows nothing of fashion: she is not interested in that kind of world, nor has she ever read Runway. She feels like a fish out of water, and certainly neither the snooty attitude of her colleague Emily (Emily Blunt), nor the invectives of her boss, helps her. The only ally she will find will be Nigel (Stanley Tucci) an editor of the magazine who will push her to look at her work from another point of view, inviting her to reconsider her position and attitude.

The “real” Miranda Priestly

As he explains Vogue.fr, Lauren Weisberger wrote the novel from which it is based The devil wears Prada after working as an assistant to Anna Wintour in the American editorial office of Vogue itself. Miranda Priestly, therefore, represents her cinematic alter-ego, her fictional version.

According to theInternet Movie Data Base, when the book came out, Anna Wintour forbade Vogue and all the major magazines dedicated to the female public to speak or review the novel. An attitude similar to the one he had during the making of the film based on the book. Always second IMDB, Anna Wintour would have warned all the major designers that, if they decided to appear in a cameo of the film, they would stop appearing on the pages of Vogue America. In addition, the director of Vogue was not invited to the premiere of the film: however she managed to go to one of the private screenings, showing up dressed in Prada from head to toe.

Some similarities between Miranda Priestly and Anna Wintour also spoke André Leon Talley who, for twenty years, was a fashion journalist and a close collaborator of Wintour. The character of Stanley Tucci is inspired by him. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reporter explained that The devil wears Prada she represented Anna Wintour’s nuances well.

Specifically, the journalist talked about the scene in which Miranda asks Andrea to find the latest book by Harry Potter, the one not yet released. At the time it was about Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Regarding this scene, André Leon Talley said: “She could ask the assistants to find things for her, like the Harry Potter book for her daughters. You had to make sure she had the book because she had to have it for the weekends. This representation is right. The right nuances have been caught and Meryl Streep did a great job. ”

However, the reporter also wanted to put emphasis on differences between Anne Wintour and her on-screen alter-ego. During the same interview he said: “Anna would never have thrown her coat on the assistant’s desk, arriving at an office. She never threw a bag or a coat. Or at least I never saw her. She would never throw her coat like that. she would gently lean on the coat rack. Or perhaps she would gently pass it into the hands of her assistant to be hung in a closet. Besides, women don’t run into the Condé Nast lobby in their stilettos. I’ve never seen any editors run. You can walk. quickly, perhaps, but you can’t run in high heels. ”

