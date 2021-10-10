News

The devil wears Prada with Anne Hathaway is the film to see on TV tonight

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

the devil wears Prada

Impossible to lose it… Tonight it is on TV The devil wears Prada, absolute cult movie, for fashion addicts and more. The appointment is on Canale 5 at 21.20. But to arrive prepared, we reveal anecdotes and curiosities. No spoilers, don’t worry …

I don’t know about you, but the undersigned sees it and reviews it. All time. There is on TV tonight The devil wears Prada by David Frankel, with the legendary Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. The appointment is on Canale 5 at 21.20.

And there are also Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. And the costumes of the legendary Patricia Field. Yes, the same as Sex and the City In short, one who first dressed Carrie & friend and then passed to Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs …

DISCOVER ALL THE NEWS AND SEE THE PHOTOS OF ANNE HATHAWAY

Because The devil wears Prada it’s one of those movies that create addiction. Seen once (maybe at the cinema, in 2006 when it came out) you see it again and again. And Miranda and Andy, for you, are just Miranda and Andy. The name is enough … And their clothes and accessories are enough. All real, not costumes. And not just Prada … Total value / expense: one million dollars.

THE LEGENDARY BEATS OF MIRANDA AND ANDY: DISCOVER ALL HERE

the devil wears Prada

Meryl Streep and Patricia Filed, the film’s costume designer. And before Sex and the City: the cost of Miranda, Andy & friend’s wardrobe? A million dollars: accessories and clothes that are all real. No costumes … The devil wears Prada is on TV tonight, on channel 5 at 21.20

The devil wears Prada: the plot and the characters

Manhattan. Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway) arrives in town: young, recent graduate, dreams of a writer, a boyfriend assistant chef. She would like to be a journalist and introduces herself to Runway, the legendary magazine directed by the legendary Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). A world apart, really …

the devil wears Prada

There is also her, in The devil wears Prada: Gisele Bundchen. At the time of the film, the 200, the highest paid supermodel in the world

Miranda liquidates it, then retrieves it. Andy runs into Emily (Emily Blunt), Miranda’s first assistant. And Nigel (Stanley Tucci), his very close collaborator. It’s only the beginning. Commissions. Professional and private crises. The Parisian fashion week. New men entering his life …

Andy discovers the ABC of fashion (and we with her). And of life …

the devil wears Prada

Anne Hathaway (now 39): her first film? Pretty Princess, in 2001. Andy transformed her from teen idol to A-list actress

Secrets, anecdotes, curiosities revealed by Meryl Streep

It was Meryl / Miranda who unveiled what we still didn’t know about the film we thought we knew everything about. Read below.

DISCOVER ALL THE NEWS AND SEE THE PHOTOS OF MERYL STREEP

the devil wears Prada

September 2006: the premiere of the film, at the Venice Film Festival. Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway on the red carpet. Getty photo

1) Anna Wintour as his inspiring model: not only. Or rather, only because Wintour was the central character, not even so hidden, of the book of the same name signed by her former assistant at Vogue Usa Lauren Weisberger.

Loading...
Advertisements

Browse the gallery

The Devil wears Prada: Andy’s Fashion Evolution

2) Miranda’s voice is that of Clint Eastwood. Meryl Streep who had worked with him in The bridges of Madison County it robs him of the habit of never raising his voice, of always using the same tone and of still being the most authoritative. “The first time he opened his mouth on set, hissing, everyone was blown away,” confirmed Anne Hathaway.

3) The biting irony comes from Mike Nichols, one of the greatest directors in the history of cinema, with whom Meryl shot Silkwood And Affairs of the heart.

4) The hair is that of Carmen Dell’Orefice. The posture and the way to wear the legendary Birkin is that of Christine Lagarde the super boss of the Monetary Fund.

The real star: the cerulean sweater

5) The history of the cerulean sweater (below) was wanted by Meryl herself: “A serious talk about the fashion business and its future (prescient!) had to be done. I immediately thought that this would make the film different from all the other comedies based on stylists and models ”.

But it is also his idea of ​​Miranda’s “human scene” in the hotel, when she seems to give in and cry. “I wanted the woman hidden under the businesswoman to come out for just one second.”

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FASHION MOVIES EVER? HERE THEY ARE

the devil wears Prada

The cerulean sweater …

6) Meryl Streep in the beginning he did not accept the film:. “I was 55 and I was on a hiatus. But the second time they doubled the offer and so… “.

7) The first choice for the role of Andy, however, was Rachel McAdams: Anne Hathaway she had been considered – along with others – for the role of Emily.

In addition, the boyfriend of the time Raffaello Follieri, did not like the film. Stanley Tucci signed for the role of Nigel only 72 hours before he had to show up on the set: but he would not be married to his current wife if Emily Blunt had not invited him to her wedding, after making friends while shooting the film.

the devil wears Prada

What if Rachel McAdams had been the first choice in her place?

8) Cost only 41 million dollari (including more than 1 for costumes alone), the film grossed 326 worldwide, a record for a comedy.

9) In addition to the success of Lauren Weisberger’s book, other reasons that prompted Hollywood producers to make the film were the success of Project Runaway on TV and the growing attention of stylists for events such as Met Gala and the Oscar Night… But what they didn’t want to do was a zany satire Zoolander.

ANNA WINTOUR

Inspirations …

What does it has to do with it Sex and the City

10) Director David Frankel was cast because he directed some of the best episodes of Sex and The City and the producers wanted that The devil wears Prada it was also a love letter to New York. It was he who suggested Patricia Field and absolutely wanted Meryl Streep.

His idea was to make Miranda the main character, more than Andy: Meryl couldn’t say no. But if The devil wears Prada it wouldn’t exist without it Meryl Streep, it is also true that it is “his fault” that N 2 has never been shot: “Never do sequels, that’s my motto“, Was the super star’s final revelation.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
888
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
888
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
878
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
877
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
859
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
809
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
600
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top