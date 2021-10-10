The devil wears Prada with Anne Hathaway is the film to see on TV tonight

I don’t know about you, but the undersigned sees it and reviews it. All time. There is on TV tonight The devil wears Prada by David Frankel, with the legendary Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. The appointment is on Canale 5 at 21.20.

And there are also Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. And the costumes of the legendary Patricia Field. Yes, the same as Sex and the City… In short, one who first dressed Carrie & friend and then passed to Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs …

DISCOVER ALL THE NEWS AND SEE THE PHOTOS OF ANNE HATHAWAY

Because The devil wears Prada it’s one of those movies that create addiction. Seen once (maybe at the cinema, in 2006 when it came out) you see it again and again. And Miranda and Andy, for you, are just Miranda and Andy. The name is enough … And their clothes and accessories are enough. All real, not costumes. And not just Prada … Total value / expense: one million dollars.

THE LEGENDARY BEATS OF MIRANDA AND ANDY: DISCOVER ALL HERE

The devil wears Prada: the plot and the characters

Manhattan. Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway) arrives in town: young, recent graduate, dreams of a writer, a boyfriend assistant chef. She would like to be a journalist and introduces herself to Runway, the legendary magazine directed by the legendary Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). A world apart, really …

Miranda liquidates it, then retrieves it. Andy runs into Emily (Emily Blunt), Miranda’s first assistant. And Nigel (Stanley Tucci), his very close collaborator. It’s only the beginning. Commissions. Professional and private crises. The Parisian fashion week. New men entering his life …

Andy discovers the ABC of fashion (and we with her). And of life …

Secrets, anecdotes, curiosities revealed by Meryl Streep

It was Meryl / Miranda who unveiled what we still didn’t know about the film we thought we knew everything about. Read below.

DISCOVER ALL THE NEWS AND SEE THE PHOTOS OF MERYL STREEP

1) Anna Wintour as his inspiring model: not only. Or rather, only because Wintour was the central character, not even so hidden, of the book of the same name signed by her former assistant at Vogue Usa Lauren Weisberger.

Loading... Advertisements Browse the gallery The Devil wears Prada: Andy’s Fashion Evolution

2) Miranda’s voice is that of Clint Eastwood. Meryl Streep who had worked with him in The bridges of Madison County it robs him of the habit of never raising his voice, of always using the same tone and of still being the most authoritative. “The first time he opened his mouth on set, hissing, everyone was blown away,” confirmed Anne Hathaway.

3) The biting irony comes from Mike Nichols, one of the greatest directors in the history of cinema, with whom Meryl shot Silkwood And Affairs of the heart.

4) The hair is that of Carmen Dell’Orefice. The posture and the way to wear the legendary Birkin is that of Christine Lagarde the super boss of the Monetary Fund.

The real star: the cerulean sweater

5) The history of the cerulean sweater (below) was wanted by Meryl herself: “A serious talk about the fashion business and its future (prescient!) had to be done. I immediately thought that this would make the film different from all the other comedies based on stylists and models ”.

But it is also his idea of ​​Miranda’s “human scene” in the hotel, when she seems to give in and cry. “I wanted the woman hidden under the businesswoman to come out for just one second.”

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FASHION MOVIES EVER? HERE THEY ARE

6) Meryl Streep in the beginning he did not accept the film:. “I was 55 and I was on a hiatus. But the second time they doubled the offer and so… “.

7) The first choice for the role of Andy, however, was Rachel McAdams: Anne Hathaway she had been considered – along with others – for the role of Emily.

In addition, the boyfriend of the time Raffaello Follieri, did not like the film. Stanley Tucci signed for the role of Nigel only 72 hours before he had to show up on the set: but he would not be married to his current wife if Emily Blunt had not invited him to her wedding, after making friends while shooting the film.

8) Cost only 41 million dollari (including more than 1 for costumes alone), the film grossed 326 worldwide, a record for a comedy.

9) In addition to the success of Lauren Weisberger’s book, other reasons that prompted Hollywood producers to make the film were the success of Project Runaway on TV and the growing attention of stylists for events such as Met Gala and the Oscar Night… But what they didn’t want to do was a zany satire Zoolander.

What does it has to do with it Sex and the City

10) Director David Frankel was cast because he directed some of the best episodes of Sex and The City and the producers wanted that The devil wears Prada it was also a love letter to New York. It was he who suggested Patricia Field and absolutely wanted Meryl Streep.

His idea was to make Miranda the main character, more than Andy: Meryl couldn’t say no. But if The devil wears Prada it wouldn’t exist without it Meryl Streep, it is also true that it is “his fault” that N 2 has never been shot: “Never do sequels, that’s my motto“, Was the super star’s final revelation.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION