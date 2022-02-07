the Dg ISS Bevere highlights critical issues and shows the way

The keywords of the change are: rephrase, renovate, revitalize, renew. In 55 pages, the new Director General of the ISS outlines them San Marino health guidelines. There relationdivided into eight chapters, was handed over to the political forces. Francesco Bevere indicate sectors to be strengthened and services to invest in, such as telemedicine, territorial assistance, innovation, Research And digitization. Among the criticalities of the system emerges the high resource consumption“To answer a question that often brings together inappropriate services because they do not respect – we read – clinical guidelines and protocols”.

The 2022 operational program aims at the evolution of the specialization on the disease and the integration of different skills around the sick person. Regarding the health job market in the area, “scarcely competitive with respect to the surrounding area”, a table with Italy was initiated by the Secretary of Health, to address the issue of recognition of careers and gods contribution and social security systems. The third chapter is dedicated toterritorial assistance, whose critical issues have become a terrain of political confrontation. Look at the integration with the hospital, at the restoration of the concept of family doctor, to aids of a social nature in the Health Centers, to the deepening of the real territorial health needs through a specific epidemiological study. In order to be accredited, the offices must be adequate: some structures require redevelopment interventions that can no longer be postponed. Equally urgent is the ability to give timely telematic and telephone responses to citizens.

Attention also goes to new hospital the realization of which – we read – was hypothesized with the project financeto be conceived – according to Bevere – not as a maxi-contract, but as one transparent collaboration between ISS and an external party, sharing the risks, so that any disadvantages fall not only on the public administration but also on the private sector. Looking at the current structure, he points out, among the critical issues, the supplies, “Linked to long-term contracts, rather than periodic competitive market surveys”. About the requirementBevere pushes on the integration between hospital and territory, with one flexible personnel vision. In conclusion, the fragility of the current situation of the ISS, also with respect to similar contexts at European and international level. Fragility that – he writes – arises from behaviors that have occurred over the years. Finally, an appeal to the sharing. Real steps forward will be possible, but they require the involvement of all project partners, in the belief that the most important allies of change will be the citizens of San Marino.