The DGT already has a system to fine you when you use the iPhone at the wheel. And it’s not the radars

Little joke with consulting the iPhone or even having it in your hand while driving. Apple has Do Not Disturb mode just for times like these when a distraction from your screen can lead to upsets. It is, according to the Spanish DGT, the greatest cause of accidents in the country. And that is why a new way has been deployed to penalize drivers who consult it by breaking the rules.

An algorithm that will detect if we carry the iPhone in our hand while driving





Yes, we still have the radars that detect if we are going too fast on the road, but the new measure will consist of a network of cameras that will photograph us when we pass with the car in its position. This photograph will go through an algorithm that will detect, among other things, if you have an iPhone in your hand while driving or on a support even if it is approved. All protected by a new reform of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety.

The network is made up of 216 cameras distributed throughout the Spanish territory except in the Basque Country and Catalonia, autonomous communities that have their own powers to legislate on traffic. In the photos that are taken, the driver, license plate, date and time of the photograph included in the image must be clearly distinguished. If any of that data is not displayed properly, there is a chance that the photo will be invalidated under the law.

What will happen if the software detects that you are driving with the iPhone (or another mobile) in your hand? Well, one is going to drop fine of 200 euros and the removal of six points on the driving license. The same fine can come to you if it is detected on an iPhone in a support, but then the number of points withdrawn becomes three. And yes, if what you are carrying is an iPad, the fine also falls on you. After all, it’s like carrying an iPhone but even bigger.

What do we have to do so that we don’t get fined? Simple: never use the mobile while driving and activate the Do Not Disturb mode, and if we need things like the route through maps program it properly before you get behind the wheel so that we only need to listen to Siri.

Image | Omar Al-Ghosson