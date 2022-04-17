NewsWorld

The ‘Díaz-Canel singao’ sneaks into the comments of the official Cuban press

A Cuban sneaked into the official portal Cubadebate the phrase “Díaz-Canel singao”, that has been repeated for a long time among a part of the town, on social networks and walls of public places on the Island, in a poem in which he apparently praised the ruler.

A reader of the state media, identified as Ramiro Verdecia, published his comment in the form of “poetry” in the comments of a note about a meeting between Miguel Díaz-Canel and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

The hidden message was removed by Cubadebatebut Internet users were responsible for immortalizing it and sharing it on social networks.

“What do you think of this poem published in @cubadebatecu dedicated to @DiazCanelB?” he asked sarcastically. on Twitter Arapet1.

One user immediately described the author of the poem as “bootlicker”, but another took it upon himself to explain that It is an acrostic composition.

These poetic bodies always have the message hidden at the beginning, at the center or at the end in the initials that can be read vertically.

In this case, the “Díaz-Canel singao” appears vertically from the first letter of each verse.

The phrase, which sums up the contempt that a part of the people feels for the ruler, was used in the 11J anti-government protests on the Island. For the use of this, dozens of protesters were sentenced for the crime of “disrespect”. Again and again it has appeared in graffiti on walls and visible places, several times in Havana.. The same Friday the expression was used in a Hacking operation by Cuban cyberactivists against the official website of the University of Guantánamo.

