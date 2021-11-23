The dictator of the Bitcoin Free State – Chronicle

by Riccardo Jannello The one hundred and ninth country in the world for nominal GDP ($ 3,788) is the first to have Bitcoin as legal tender together with the US dollar. But President Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez – a Muslim father, a Catholic mother and a self-described believer in God -, 40 years old, elected in 2019, does not stop and focuses more and more convinced on cryptocurrency. It will build in the east of the small Central American state, on the border with Honduras, a Bitcoin City that will have as an energy supply to “print” cryptocurrency and to maintain …

The one hundred and ninth country in the world by nominal GDP ($ 3,788) is the first to have Bitcoin as legal tender together with the US dollar. But President Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez – a Muslim father, a Catholic mother and a self-described believer in God -, 40 years old, elected in 2019, does not stop and focuses more and more convinced on cryptocurrency. In the east of the small Central American state, on the border with Honduras, he will build a Bitcoin City that will have as an energy supply to “print” cryptocurrency and to maintain the energy that the volcanic chain of the Sierra Madre releases underground. In Bitcoin City no taxes will be paid other than VAT. Bukele, coming from an important family of entrepreneurs active in the field of cars, publishing and TV, in the manner of Latin American strongmen does not consider the protests of the population living in economic conditions on the verge of collapse and declares that El Salvador will be “the Singapore of Latin America”.

His Bitcoin Week just ended was for the “dictator with the cap”, as his opponents call him, an exaltation of his own revolutionary ideas in the economic field. In the closing speech, Bukele – on stage with Samson Mow, CEO of Blockstream, a company that supplies the blockchain technology on which Bitcoin is based – explained that El Salvador will issue a first billion dollar bond guaranteed by Bitcoin to start the raising the funds needed to build the city.

“And we will do it – he said in front of the crowd – by starting the fundraising in 2022, the year in which the bonds will already be available”. A race that the president wants as fast as possible. The decision to make Bitcoin the state currency began on June 5th and was ratified by the Legislative Assembly on September 7th. The previous day Bukele had bought his first 400 Bitcoins, which at the current exchange rate are just over 205 thousand euros. Meanwhile, to the perplexities of the World Bank, which had replied no to El Salvador’s request for assistance, Bukele had reacted by installing 1,500 ATMs with a technology capable of converting dollars into Bitcoin. The “creative” president was in the past part of the Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation, left, historical rival of the Nationalist Republican Alliance, conservative, but while he was mayor of San Salvador, the capital, between 2015 and 2019, he came expelled from the FMLN on charges of wanting to discredit and divide him. He thus decided to found his own party, the Grand Alliance for National Unity, positioning himself on the right and winning the 2019 presidential elections, after which he changed the name of his formation to “Big Ideas”. Like that of Bitcoin.