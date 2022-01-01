the dictator sent 12.6 million dollars – Corriere.it

The regime finances the terrorists with the current equivalent of 45 million. The first contacts were favored by the USSR in 1973, a privileged channel that led to a first expedition in March of that year with the ship Claudia

The help of Gaddafi to the IRA history, a broad collaboration with the sending of war material and money. Now we have more precise data: Tripoli, in the early 1980s, paid $ 12.6 million, the equivalent of 45 million today. Confidential documents from the Irish archives provide interesting information on the pact of the devil. The first contacts between the regime and the terrorists were favored by the USSR in 1973, a privileged channel that led to a first expedition in March of that year with the ship Claudia.

And the relationship was consolidated with a continuous flow that created the great arsenal of the faction. The Libyans shipped 1,450 Kalashnikovs, 180 handguns, 66 machine guns, 36 RPG-type grenade launchers, 10 surface-to-air missiles (Strela-type), 10 flamethrowers, 765 hand grenades, 5,800 kilograms of plastic explosives, 1,080 detonators and over a million of bullets. To these pieces must be added others, such as anti-tank mines, sniper rifles, bomb making systems.



The North African country was not the only supplier as the militants often bought the necessary on different fronts, from the US to Eastern Europe. In addition to the Claudia, other freighters were used to transfer the equipment. The Casamara in August and October 1985, the Kula in July 1986, the Villa in October the following year. The supply chain was then interrupted in 1987 when France intercepted the freighter Eksund, also with the hold full of armaments.



The details, coinciding with the intelligence assessments, are from Libyan sources. A relaxing gesture linked to new diplomatic conditions. Gaddafi, to get out of the international isolation caused by the investigation into the Lockerbie massacre (December 1988, Pan Am jet), hhe initiated a dialogue with Great Britain and passed important files during two private meetings in 1992. The first in Geneva, the second in Cairo.

Guido Olimpio has created, with Alessandra Coppola, a podcast on 100 years of terrorism stories. You can find it here

.