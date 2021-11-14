the Dieselpunk war comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Mechs and metallic monstrosities are now commonplace in video games and pop culture in general. However, we challenge you to find some in works set in an alternative 1920. It is with these peculiar premises that Iron Harvest, real-time strategy created by the German team King Art Games, last year tried to carve out a place in the hearts of fans of the genre, only partially succeeding.

The evocative imagery created by the Polish illustrator Jakub Rózalski, the creator of that 1920+ that first brought the board game to life Scythe and then to Iron Harvest itself, it was not enough to make it become something more than a good strategy, able to give a more than fair number of hours of play but unable to conquer with its playful and narrative identity. This with all due respect to all those users who contributed to its realization in 2019, even going so far as to triple the $ 450,000 originally requested by the team via Kickstarter.

If on PC, the main destination of every self-respecting RTS, the game has regularly arrived, there is still no trace of the versions for the old generation consoles. Due to technical problems, in fact, the team is not yet able to run Iron Harvest as it should on PS4 and Xbox One, and therefore has postponed the release until a later date. The extra power of next-gen consoles, on the other hand, has allowed King Art Games to be able to conclude Year 1 with the launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S of the Complete Edition. The port, available from 26 October, contains all the balancing interventions and the contents published after the launch, including the two DLCs Rusviet Revolution And Operation Eagle.

On the previous episodes…

Despite the improvements and innovations, which we will talk about shortly, from an exquisitely playful and narrative point of view, what Daniele D’Orefice wrote about a year ago is substantially valid, who awarded a 7 praising the style and imagination of the game, as well as the its simple but effective mechanics, unfortunately placed in the setting of campaigns with more than one problem on the writing and structure front.

If you want to learn more, we invite you to read the Iron Harvest review. Here we will instead focus on the quality of the console version (and specifically, of PS5), also taking stock of what was added to the offer during the first year of the title’s life.

Let’s start with the updates with which King Art Games has enriched Iron Harvest: the most important are of a content nature, and concern the two campaigns and the two factions (or rather, one and a half) added to the game board. On the one hand we have in fact the most substantial Usonia campaign dedicated to the homonymous faction, that is the United States in sauce dieselpunk, to which i Bedouins; on the other, the mini-campaign dedicated to Russian Revolution, which once again rewrites and reinterprets historical events distorted by the lens of the 1920+ universe.

The first, more interesting, also introduces a series of units (of the new 20 in total added so far) of land and above all of air, which offer new strategic ideas, thanks to Usonia’s need to overcome an entire ocean in order to reach the coasts of Europe: these are powerful flying ships, metal beasts with which to rain lead on the enemy troops, which can be countered with special anti-aircraft units. More contained, but still functional in the context of the narrative, the mini-campaign dedicated to the Russian Revolution: composed of 4 missions against the usual 7 of the other campaigns, this one sees us leading the people against the Tsar, and offers some more information on the his trusted advisor, Rasputin. The news, however, do not stop there and also involve the other modes, both in single and multiplayer: in addition to the awaited Ranked mode and co-op, the team has expanded the map park of the skirmish mode with 9 new locations, a new one online mode (Landing Zone, in addition to Destruction and Domination).

Also noteworthy is a conspicuous one rebalancing of units, adjustments to Artificial Intelligence, mechanics, maps and missions, and general improvements to the quality of life, like group invites or skill auto-cast, which make life easier on and off the battlefield.

How does it run on console?

The cornerstone of this examination, however, remains the quality of the porting and, above all, of the control scheme adapted for the controller, a peripheral that is anything but simple to accord with the needs of the genre. While the battle with the mouse & keyboard combo is clearly unequal, overall on PS5 we managed to rule the troops without too many headaches, despite some hitches. Over all, the abstruse operation of the touch-pad: the single press opens the map, with convenient visual and textual indications on the upcoming objectives, but touching it moves the camera, moreover with extreme speed.

Fortunately, just press the analog stick to bring the view back to one of the selected units (alternating with the backbones), but it is still a rather annoying dynamic. The self-coupling of the units (both allies and opponents) is also not very effective: in fact the levers perform the function of the mouse but without the same precision, and to overcome the problem the team allows you to activate and adjust attraction to the target closest to the pointer, which however sometimes makes a tantrum. Much more effective is the distribution of the main actions of each unit on the four front buttons of the controller, and the inclusion of special abilities in a radial menu that can be activated with the left trigger, which greatly facilitates the work.

Tactical breaks and empty servers

We admit, however, that a tactical break, at least on consoles and in single player, we would not be sorry. But as stated by the team itself, questioned several times by the community in this regard, with such a feature it would betray the real-time nature of this strategy. So forget to give orders as you would on PC, a reason that immediately excluded any possible cross-play ambitions of the multiplayer sector, given the obvious disparity between the two control systems.

However, it is painful to note that, precisely for this – very right – choice, the servers are currently empty and we weren’t able to play a single match, neither fast, nor ranked, nor personalized. Although this is a problem of no small importance, it is worth pointing out that only the campaigns will keep you busy for over 20 hours, while the Challenges and Skirmishes, customizable in every aspect (including bonuses and handicaps for player and AI), guarantee almost unlimited replayability.

]Regarding the purely visual aspect, overall the overall quality is not stellar. If from the classic isometric view no particular problems are noticed (if not a certain polygonal poverty of units and environmental elements, in addition to frequent clipping), it is by approaching the camera that textures are found in some cases of low resolution (particularly evident on mechs), a problem that also affects the cutscenes, which are much dirtier than the in-game graphics. The PS5 SSD guarantees fast loading all in all, while there is no real support for DualSense, with a very classic vibration and no use for adaptive triggers.