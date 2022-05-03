The diet followed by Santiago Segura to lose more than 40 kilos

DDuring the promotion of ‘To full train! Destination Asturias’ a few months ago, both Leo Harlem What Safe Santiago They went to ‘El Hormiguero’ and, among other things, revealed details of their private lives. One of the most commented was the diet that followed Santiago Segura, that I lost more than 40 kilos and achieved a significant physical change.

“I was a ball. I weighed 40 kilos more than now. And for the record, I have a hard time keeping up. I suffer because I like to eat and I have to repress myself on many occasions“, Segura recounted at the time. The actor and director, moreover, was sincere when explaining what your roadmap to weight loss: “On the street, ladies enthusiastically ask me what my miracle diet is and are taken aback when I tell them to eat very little and exercise a lot.”

His controversial image as Torrente

Since the premiere of Torrente’s first film, one of the points most commented on by viewers has always been the constant swings in the weight of Santiago Segura. Something that the interpreter of Carabanchel. “I’ve been at 116 kilos and suddenly I’ve dropped to 80. In Torrente’s last film I only gained 15 kilos because I was too lazy to lose them. Then it cost me to lose 15 more than 30 when I was young,” he said.

The secrets that Santiago Segura hides to lose such high amounts of weight, is none other than the food selectionas well as the intermittent fasting: “I don’t recommend it to anyone, but, yes, I do intermittent fasting for 18 or 36 hours.” For him, the body is prepared to do so, since in prehistory “man ate what he hunted and then went several days without eating.” Of course, already in ‘El Hormiguero’ I did not hesitate to admit that not recommended for “everyone”.

Santiago Segura is not the only celebrity who follows this diet

Other familiar faces have confessed to following intermittent fasting as a method to lose weight or keep fit. Jorge Fernndez, Jennifer Aniston, Tania Llasera, Elsa Pataky, Hugh Jackman, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry or Chris Hemsworth, are just some of the recognized names in following this food trend.