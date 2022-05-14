the diet for the prevention of the disease

Eating well can prevent disease, for example we see the Breast Cancer Prevention Diet.

The breast cancer it is formed from a group of cells that grow in an uncontrolled and completely abnormal way inside the mammary gland. Many women receive a diagnosis of this type every year, but unlike other cancers, this one can be treated and defeated in most cases.

It is very important to have regular breast checks, especially after the age of 50. They also identified risk factors and ways to prevent this disease. Age, genetics, obesity, hormonal therapies, the constitution of the breasts, among other things, have an impact. But also the power supply plays a central role. In fact, eating certain foods can prevent the disease.

For this reason the experts have identified one diet which can go a long way in strengthening the breasts and preventing the formation of malignant cells. Let’s see below what they declared, the suggested foods and the healthy habits to adopt.

Breast cancer: the right diet for prevention

Some studies have highlighted this fact: 40% of cancers diagnosed at the base have a completely incorrect diet. Experts say with certainty that there are some foods which can help your breasts to be healthier. Here’s what they are:

Turmeric : the curcumin present in this spice helps to strengthen the immune system. A pinch of turmeric every day in various foods, or turmeric supplements can be very valuable for the prevention of the disease;

: the curcumin present in this spice helps to strengthen the immune system. A pinch of turmeric every day in various foods, or turmeric supplements can be very valuable for the prevention of the disease; Broccoli : but also other similar vegetables such as cabbage, cauliflower, have the ability to block the formation of the tumor and prevent it from spreading in the body;

: but also other similar vegetables such as cabbage, cauliflower, have the ability to block the formation of the tumor and prevent it from spreading in the body; Berries : blueberries, strawberries, raspberries are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties. This means that they can reduce the growth of cancer if it is present;

: blueberries, strawberries, raspberries are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties. This means that they can reduce the growth of cancer if it is present; Garlic and onion : the presence of allyl sulphides is very useful for helping healthy cells;

: the presence of allyl sulphides is very useful for helping healthy cells; Pomegranate: this fruit can block tumors, especially if they have a link with hormones, several studies have shown.

Furthermore, the indications are these:

Eat little and often

It is important to fill up on vitamin A and vitamin C

Get large amounts of vitamin E from fish, eggs and nuts

Spices are very precious allies (cinnamon, ginger for example)

Sleep at least 8 hours every night

Take vitamin B and D supplements

It is essential to take proteins from meat, eggs, legumes

Of course, never do it alone but rely on the care of specialists and the more precise indications of a nutritionist so that he can evaluate the situation well and make a tailor-made diet.