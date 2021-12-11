The diet of Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine of cinema with a sculpted body

Hugh Jackman’s diet: all the secrets of the famous actor who at 53 has a very trained and perfect body

His face is one of the unforgettable ones, of those who have written the history of some cult cinema. Fans of the Marvel superheroes they love it and although today it has well 53 years old he will remain the legendary for everyone Wolverine of the cinema. We obviously speak of Hugh Jackman landed not for very long on social networks where today it is followed by 30 million fans. Here he shares practically everything about his private life and what happens on set.

He is no longer a kid but sports a sculpted body and a terrifying physique, just like the Marvel character who made him famous all over the world. Let’s find out how it does.

Hugh Jackman’s diet, all the actor’s secrets

As almost always happens, behind the sculpted body of Hugh Jackman there is an indissoluble binomial. A healthy and balanced diet It’s a lot work out physicist give the famous actor a youngster’s body. Not only gym in his workouts but also dance and some swim in the waters of Australia in winter.

You may also be interested in: Antonio Conte’s diet, how can he always have a fit body

They are some of the trainers who followed him who revealed how Jackman can “boast” a champion physique. Healthy eating has always been his pillar which, however, has varied according to the stages of life in which he found himself. According to David Kingsbury, fitness expert, he revealed that in the actor’s dietary changes there has always been one constant: the carbohydrate cycle. Jackman ate them before 3pm on the days he trained with weights and cut them down every other day. Proteins and supplements then they could never fail.

You may also be interested in: The diet of Kate Middleton, the Duchess in better shape than ever

Mike Ryan, another trainer who followed him, also expressed himself in this regard. The expert explained that the Wolverine of cinema has always followed a basic rule: rely on proteins obtained from natural and unprocessed sources, follow six meals a day of which three main, drink a lot of water and avoid all processed foods.