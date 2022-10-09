The diet of the 75 kilos that Gonzalo Higuaín did in Italy

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

Behind the goals and the celebrations of the best gunners in the world, there is a lot of work and dedication. This is the plan that Higuain had to fulfill in order to remain valid in his career.

Last update: 06 October, 2022

Gonzalo Higuaín, a striker who knew how to shine in the best teams in the world, announced his retirement from professional football. In addition to his great achievements, his career also had moments of effort and resiliencelike when he had to comply with the 75 kilo diet.

The Franco-Argentine striker knew how to wear the uniform of clubs that are in the top, such as River Plate, Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan, among others. At one stage in his sporting career, criticism for being overweight forced him to a particular set-up which, fortunately, gave him good results.

What is the 75 kilo diet?

Gonzalo Higuaín’s 75 diet is not a food plan in itself, as the diet can be paleo wave keto. This feeding regimen was designed for the specific needs of the footballer, who was then playing for Juventus in Italy.

The premise of this diet was that Higuaín, who is 1.84 meters tall, should not weigh more than 75 kilos. This eating plan was implemented by the player since his arrival at Juventus in 2017, but it was in 2019 when it came to light publicly in Italy.

Around that weight, the striker reached his best level with the shirt of the old lady. In his last season with the Italian team, when his physical form was most questioned, the Pipe he dispatched with 12 goals and 10 assists in 53 gamesof which he did not play all complete.

It was at Juventus that Gonzalo Higuaín made the 75-kilo diet.

Nutritional changes of the diet of 75 kilos of Gonzalo Higuaín

Body weight is one of the most important indicators —but not the only one— when evaluating the physical form of an athlete. This is directly related to physical build and height.. Based on these parameters, the ideal weight of a person can be calculated.

It is clear that the requirements for athletes are a bit higher. However, certain well-known practices can have remarkable results, as occurred in Gonzalo Higuaín’s 75-kilo diet.

Here are some recommendations he followed to reach his goal:

Elimination of the consumption of saturated fats: although they can be good for health in moderate amounts, the player had to eliminate them from his diet to control his weight.

although they can be good for health in moderate amounts, the player had to eliminate them from his diet to control his weight. Restriction or reduction of carbohydrates: when not used for energy, these nutrients are stored as fat. That is why Higuaín needed to reduce his consumption as much as possible.

when not used for energy, these nutrients are stored as fat. That is why Higuaín needed to reduce his consumption as much as possible. Increased protein intake: In addition to being important for the body, proteins are key to the development of muscle mass.

Why do some people gain weight easier?

There are certain people who, due to their genetics and metabolism, have a tendency to gain kilos more easily. It could be said that Gonzalo Higuaín, as well as many other athletes, is in that group. This forced him to take care of himself more than other footballers over time.

Although the genetic part has a lot to do with this predisposition, there are other factors that can be adjusted to avoid gaining weight. Of course, one of them is diet, as well as the regular practice of physical exercise.

Other factors that also influence weight gain are stress and anxietyaccording to a study published in the journal Journal of Postgraduate Medicine. Lastly, when the gut microbiota, that is, the microorganisms that live in the intestines, is altered, weight gain is also likely.

Gonzalo Higuaín had great performances with the Argentine National Team and culminates a career that has had notable milestones.

Gonzalo Higuaín: a scorer that football will miss

With 333 goals in more than 700 games played —including the 2014 World Cup final with the Argentine National Team—, Gonzalo Higuaín knew how to win a place among the best players of recent years. Even in his last seasons in the US league, the MLS, his performance was very good.

The Pipe He always competed for a place in teams that had great figures, such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. In addition, he left an example of sacrifice and discipline in sports. A crack With all the letters.

You might be interested…