the diet of the 80/20 regime

Nicole Kidman is an internationally renowned actress who over the years has also become one of the icons of female sensuality around the globe. Countless femme fatale roles thanks to her icy eyes and her strict diet of chicken and matcha tea. Let’s find out Nicole Kidman’s diet together.

Nicole Kidman she is an international actress famous for having given the face to characters that have become iconic in the international scenario of cinema; the Satine par excellence of the film Oscar Prize Moulin Rouge of 2001 which, over the years, has become increasingly famous and appreciated also as a singer and performer.

There Kidman in recent months he has acted alongside the young woman Matilda De Angelis in the HBO series, “The Undoing – the unspoken truths“, Also establishing an excellent relationship with the Italian actress.

His beauty is the result of constant training and above all many sacrifices on food plan; a diet in fact, even if you think it is something that does not last long, in reality it is a real one lifestyle which, if healthy, can be followed more or less for life.

The regime of the 80/20 diet

Nicole Kidman she admitted she wasn’t very picky about food but simply to know how to moderate and eat everything without exceeding:

“I eat almost everything, but everything in moderation”

His moderation it is not the result of chance but of a diet called 80/20, that is for the80% of the power supply take daily healthy foods, while for the remaining twenty percent you choose what you want.

In this way, the actress said she was always satisfied, not suffering irremediably the pangs of hunger, as declared to the magazine Women’s Health in 2013:

“I think you have things like natural health remedies, find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy “

In every meal there is the te matcha which contains 137 times more in its leaves antioxidant elements of normal tea, also providing the body with a certain amount cleaning and effect detox.