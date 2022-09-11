The diet that led Queen Elizabeth to live healthily

Queen Elizabeth II died this Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96. Since his passing, One of the questions that his followers have asked the most is related to his diet; which they point out as the key for her to stay healthy on the throne for so long.

International media have cleared up those questions and detailed that Queen Elizabeth II had breakfast twice since she woke up. First, she had a lighter first meal before facing what for her was one of the most important meals of the day.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: UNITED KINGDOM IN MOURNING: QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIED AT 96

“At first breakfast I had a cup of Earl Gray tea with some biscuits,” said Darren McGrady, the sovereign’s personal chef, in the magazine Hello!

The second breakfast was much stronger. Food such as cereals, yogurt and toast were fixed, although sometimes it also included a portion of fish. His favorites were kippers and smoked haddock, according to the servant Charles Oliver in the book Dinner at Buckingham Palace.

THE LUNCH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Lunch was possibly the time of day when the monarch ate healthiest. Vegetables and fish were very common. In fact, the vegetables I ate used to be rich in antioxidants and cooked.

It was learned that Queen Elizabeth II avoided almost always starchy foods, such as potatoes, rice, or pasta.

DINNER OF THE SOVEREIGN

Despite the fact that nutrition experts recommend that dinners not be too heavy so as not to disturb sleep, the queen completely contradicted this maxim. Meat was making its way onto his daily menu for the first time, especially “game, which he loved,” according to Darren.

The best was left for dessert. Although he ate a lot of fruit, his true devotion was dark chocolate. “Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on it, he would pick it, especially if it was cake,” McGrady said.

Without a doubt, the diet of the sovereign was key to her long reign, so take note if you want to have a healthy life until you are well into your nineties.