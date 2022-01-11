the diet that reduces the risk of disease by 50%

Nutrition is also essential to prevent disease; a particular diet reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s by 50%.

We know that nutrition is essential for our body and for our health. However, a recent study has identified precise connections between nutrition and a particular disease, namely dementia. The most common type of dementia is the Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is a condition whereby brain cells are lead to progressive death. Gradually we notice changes in memory, thoughts, behavior, until the person is no longer self-sufficient. Age is the greatest risk, especially once you are over 65. However, a very close connection with one was discovered diet specific.

The study focused on the Mediterranean diet and the MIND diet and found that in the latter the risk of contracting Alzheimer’s is reduced by 50%. But let’s see all the details below.

Alzheimer’s: the risk decreases by 50% with the MIND diet

The study that was conducted at Rush University in Chicago followed nearly 1000 people who were following the MIND, DASH, and Mediterranean diet. They have been observing these people for 5 years and some very interesting data has come up.

The Mediterranean diet, the most widespread, with low cholesterol levels reduces inflammation and, in fact, reductions in the risks of up to 40% of developing Alzheimer’s disease have been observed. A very important fact. But the research also found that those who strictly followed the MIND diet had a 53% decreased risk, even greater.

There MIND diet it is based on foods based on vegetables, berries, olive oil, nuts, fish, whole grains. It also includes white meat, but eliminates red meat, butter, various cheeses and sweets.

Of course, the studios are always in development and updates. Do not do it alone, but if you intend to follow a diet, always rely on an expert. What may be good for one person may not be right for another. The various elements can change according to ailments and lifestyle.