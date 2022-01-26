the diet to eliminate them in men and women

Love handles: this almost romantic name would not suggest the discomfort of those who find them supplied. There are not a few who would like to eliminate those accumulations of fat surrounding the waist. But between diet and sport, how can you take action to lose weight in that very spot? “These deposits of fat that are located on the hips, abdomen and lower back unite men and women equally,” he said. Official Active Dr. Sacha Sorrentino, nutritionist biologist expert in sports nutrition.

Love handles: the causes –

The love handles, continues Dr. Sorrentino, are “localized imperfections mainly due to a diet that stimulates increases in insulin levels and an unregulated lifestyle “. In short, it does not seem to affect love handles only food. “In addition to a correct diet – underlines Sorrentino – it is very important to get enough rest. Sleep must also be of quality, uninterrupted or disturbed. Furthermore, it is also essential to carry out physical activity regularly ”.

The diet against love handles –

“Given the role ofinsulin – continues the nutritionist – we should absolutely limit all those behaviors that lead to an incorrect regulation of this hormone “. In terms of diet, therefore, there are some foods that should be avoided or at least limited: “I am referring to alcohol, foods rich in saturated fats, high carbohydrates glycemic index. It is also essential to know how to balance nutrients in the right way. I recommend preferring whole carbohydrates in the first part of the day, so that the anabolic action of insulin is countered by the catabolic action of cortisol. I also suggest avoiding fruit (also rich in sugars) in the second part of the day, therefore in the afternoon-evening range “. This is with regards to carbohydrates. While for proteins, Dr. Sorrentino suggests “preferring those with a high biological value, limiting the use of red meats as much as possible and preferring mostly small blue fish, very rich in omega 3 fatty acids, with a prevalent anti-inflammatory action”.

Not just glycemic index: the insulin index –

Dr. Sorrentino then underlines the importance not only of the glycemic index, but ofinsulin index: “It is a parameter that allows us to measure the release of insulin by our body, following the ingestion of a food. A food with a low glycemic index does not necessarily have an equally low insulin index “.

Love handles: the importance of movement –

But love handles are unlikely to disappear with diet alone. However, this does not mean having to go to the gym or run every day. “Have one active lifestyle allows to obtain great health benefits – Sorrentino remembers -. Small daily gestures are enough such as preferring the stairs to the elevator, when possible to move on foot or by bicycle, avoiding spending too much time sitting at the computer. And fundamental is the stress reduction. The accumulation of fat around the waist can also be affected by cortisol secretion, known as the stress hormone, responsible for regulating the sleep-wake rhythm. And sleeping little or badly can lead to eating more and, consequently, to gaining weight “.