the diet to get better and the foods to avoid

Hypertensionthe diet to get better and the foods to avoid and those to prefer

According to experts, certain rules should be followed in order not to cause serious imbalances within our body.

There is one high blood pressure diet capable of reducing hypertension, beyond weight?

We know, in fact, that overweight and obesity are among the primary causes of essential hypertension. Weight gain and fat accumulation, especially in the abdominal area, have persistent effects on blood pressure.

Lose weight it can therefore help to make the pressure more regular, as long as it is followed a balanced high blood pressure diet and weighted, maintaining the right amount of all nutrients.

What is the best diet for high blood pressure?

The way we eat, the foods we eat every day, our daily routine are continually reflected on our health and, consequently, also on our blood pressure.

The Italians have great luck: they already know what to eat for high blood pressure. A not so secret secret, which we learn from an early age in the kitchens of our childhood homes.

It is the Mediterranean diet, a style of food that contains all the elements to eat well and promote our health with a diet for high blood pressure.

At the base of the Mediterranean diet seasonal fruit and vegetables are included: vegetable products, those that nature fortunately offers, are rich in vitamins and mineral salts that are hardly found in other foods, especially in prepackaged foods. We remember, in fact, that hypertension can also be caused by an electrolyte imbalance, that is, by an unbalanced ratio between sodium and potassium. Excess sodium leads to a reduction in potassium and magnesium, which can be compensated by eating fruits and vegetables, which contain plenty of them.

At the base of the food pyramid of the Mediterranean diet we also find cereals. Bread, pasta, couscous and other cereals must be consumed to guarantee the body the energy it needs to perform its functions. However, they must be consumed in the correct quantities for each one’s own energy expenditure. In other words: it is true that too much pasta or too much bread make you fat, but only if they are consumed in excessive quantities.

So let’s see which foods are most rich in sodium (to be avoided or consumed once in a while):

cube for broth: increase the pressure (better those without glutamate)

meat extracts for broth

canned foods (e.g. tuna, sardines)

ready-to-eat foods in bags

salted herring, eel, dogfish, crustaceans

dried cod

salted anchovies

pickled olives

caviar

mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise

cheeses (Parmesan, Carthusian, Provolone, Mascarpone, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Camembert, Emmental)

cured meats (speck, raw ham, salami, pancetta, mortadella)

pizza (to eat preferably no more than once a week)

taralli.

There are also some foods that can be consumed more often, but still need to be reduced. Among these we find:

licorice (increases blood pressure)

wine (small amounts of red wine can be protective, but excess increases the risk of hypertension)

red meat, game

egg

margarine

tomato paste

coffee (they should be limited to 2 per day because caffeine produces an increase in heart rate)

fructose

beets

ginger.

Let’s see the complete list of foods to prefer when suffering from high blood pressure:

Whole grains

Tuscan or Umbrian bread (they contain less salt)

chicken and veal

Fruits: Banana, Avocado, Peach, Pineapple, Grapefruit, Berries, Watermelon, Melon, Apricot, Currants, Cherry, Plum, Strawberries

vegetables: celery, onion, garlic, asparagus, pumpkin, green beans, potatoes

legumes (especially beans and peas)

dairy products: partially or totally skimmed milk

nuts

olive oil

bioflavonoids (e.g. in tea and chocolate)

Omega-3 (blue fish and flax seeds to be included in bread and pasta)

Goji berries.

Now that we have seen which foods to choose in the diet for hypertensionsome general advice from the nutritionist still remains.

In addition to following a specific anti-hypertension diet, let’s not forget the benefits of good hydration and physical activity.

Drinking at least two liters of water a day increases the sense of satiety and calms hunger, often the cause of mistakes and distractions during the weight loss diet.

In addition to the weight loss constant sporting activity should be added, starting with a brisk walk of 15-30 minutes a day, at least enough to start moving again.

Losing weight is not easy, especially since it requires commitment and continuity that could be difficult to maintain.