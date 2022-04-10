The diet to live longer and better is simple and could work wonders

There is no serum to definitively avoid mortality, but a diet that could surprise even after 60 years of age.

We are talking about the most famous diet in the world, the one that is recommended for any health problem. And, apparently, even when 60 candles have now been blown out. The Mediterranean diet, according to an article published on the website of the LAC Diagnostic Centerit could work wonders.

We do not want to exaggerate, but by paying attention to the way you eat and especially how you eat it, it is possible to extend your life even more. The result of a study recently published on the scientific site of the British Journal of Nutrition. The leading researchers have shown how following this type of diet can significantly reduce mortality. In practice, to understand what we are talking about, the sooner you start following a similar diet and the sooner you see the results. The sooner you start, the longer you live.

As anticipated above, however, following such a diet means making too much of a gluttonous sacrifice. For example, replacing chocolate in large quantities with fruit and vegetables. But, unfortunately, this is not enough. In fact, you must also be very careful about what you buy. A list of fruits and vegetables containing pesticides was recently published. Another important thing is how the food is cooked. In this regard, moreover, we would like to point out a different way to cook pasta over the fire so as to save a lot of money. In short, after this small but rich preamble, we can move on to the main focus of the article.

Remove mortality as much as possible, what do we know about it

Making a percentage speech, we can say that according to what is reported on the site, the risk of mortality comes to 25%. And this is true regardless of any cause. Who has come to such a conclusion is the doctor Marialaura Bonaccio, together with its team of experts. Costei is not only a researcher at the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention, but also the author of the aforementioned study. According to the doctor, therefore, it is no mystery that the Mediterranean diet has a similar power. More than anything else, however, no one had ever guessed or verified that this argument was valid even for the elderly.

But that’s not all. Taking into consideration seven other similar studies concerning the Mediterranean diet, Dr. Bonaccio found that modalities are also important. To understand better, the more you follow it with diligence and conscience, the greater the health benefits. This, therefore, means stocking up not only with fruit and vegetables, but also with legumes, fish, unrefined cereals. And then again dried fruit and olives. To lower the level of mortality, however, further reductions are necessary. The Mediterranean diet, in fact, recommends eating small quantities of red meat, poultry, sugars, cheese, yogurt and wine.

The Mediterranean diet, however, is not just about the foods to be cooked, but also how they are cooked. You need to know how to combine the products listed above. Knowing how to cook them according to the season, knowing how to combine them. Even in this way, even if we do not realize it, it will be possible to reduce the risk of mortality.

Other observations relating to the Mediterranean diet

Presented in this way, with these simple rules, it would seem that the Mediterranean diet can have beneficial effects on everything. Of course, at the beginning of our article, taking up the LAC Diagnostic Center website, we said that such a diet has beneficial effects at any age. But a separate discussion must be made regarding the geographical aspect.

It is well known that those who live far from the area in which such a regime is developing apply the rules listed above in different ways and measures. But there is no need to be alarmed. Even if you don’t follow your diet to a certain degree, you can still benefit from various health benefits. In general, we can say that even if you follow what the diet says in a different way, it is certainly better than any other dietary and nutritional regimen.

The one who ruled in this case is the dietician Kristin Kirkpatrick. Spending a few but effective words, the doctor underlines how such a diet can be considered almost perfection from a nutritional point of view. One reason for this claim is that the Mediterranean regime does not exclude carbohydrates at all, unlike others. Such a ban is not only wrong because it makes the path more difficult, but it eliminates healthy fats and animal proteins. All factors that are good for you.

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for consulting a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses.

