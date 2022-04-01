The diet to live longer

For live long and in health it is very important to take care of your body. To suffer from food: one healthy diet and balanced it improves life expectancy, limiting the risk of developing even serious pathologies.

Therefore it is essential to acquire good habits at the table excluding, instead, those that could prove harmful to the body. An excessive consumption of refined flours, for example, can alter the intestinal flora and, in the long term, compromise the general state of health. Here is which diet is ideal for a long life and which are the foods to avoid.

The Mediterranean diet

The elixir of life is not a “prodigious drink”, but a diet: the Mediterranean diet, eg, ensures greater longevity and health. Included in the Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage about ten years ago, it boasts much more ancient origins.

It was the American scientists Ancel and Margaret Keys, in the mid-1970s, who promoted the diet of the populations bordering the Mediterranean basin as a universal standard. Specifically, the two scholars found that the inhabitants of Pollica, a small town in the Salerno area, were not affected by cardiovascular pathologies, unlike the rest of the people who lived in other areas of the world. Hence, the intuition that the food of the place was a panacea for health. And time has proved them right.

Fior fior di searchesconducted by some of the most authoritative universities in the world, have in fact ascertained that the Mediterranean diet guarantees much more satisfactory results, both in the medium and in the long term, than other diets.

The secret – which is not so – lies in the variety of foods favored, without a doubt, by the extraordinary biodiversity that our beautiful country offers. But let’s see specifically what it is and what foods to eat to live a long time.

What to eat to live long

If it is true that repetita iuvant, then reiterating it once again won’t hurt: balance is needed at the table. This means that, in addition to moderating the quantities of food, it is very important to vary the food ingrediants used for the preparation of dishes.

The Mediterranean diet teaches us – not surprisingly – that to consume regularly legumeswhole grains, fruits and seasonal vegetables it helps to stay healthy by providing the body with the nutrients necessary for sustenance.

Therefore it would be a good idea to balance the intake of proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and fibers within 24 hours. A titanic undertaking? No, just stick to a few simple rules:

Have five meals a day (breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks);

Consume fresh fruits and vegetables;

Prefer foods of plant origin to those of animal origin;

Increase the consumption of whole grains and legumes;

Prefer raw seasonings (possibly olive oil) and salt at the end of cooking;

Eat unprocessed dishes.

Finally, it is very important – if not essential – to keep the body hydrated by drinking between 6 and 8 glasses of water per day (about 2 liters, in total).

Foods to avoid

At this point, a question would arise: what are the foods to avoid, At that time? Given that there are no foods or dishes to be eliminated in an absolute sense, and that the famous one-off “sgarro” is allowed, a selection must be made.

In this regard, Professor Franco Berrino, former director of the Department of Preventive and Predictive Medicine of the National Cancer Institute, has drawn up guidelines for eating properly, excluding those foods that are potentially harmful to health. Here’s what they are:

Products with refined flours (reduce the biodiversity of intestinal bacteria);

Sugary drinks, non-fresh fruit juices and “zero” drinks (raise blood sugar);

Seasoned dairy products (have a high concentration of fat);

Foods containing artificial flavors and preservatives (continued consumption increases the possibility of getting cancer, obesity and diabetes);

Ultra-processed meats and cured meats (they are rich in salt and increase the risk of developing bowel cancer);

Sugar (it is the main cause of diabetes);

Salt (it should be completely eliminated).

Finally, it is good to remember that the smokealcohol and a sedentary lifestyle reduce the life expectations negatively impacting health. Therefore, the suggestion of the experts is to associate physical exercise with a healthy and balanced diet.