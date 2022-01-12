the difference between diet and sport

Seeing fewer pounds on the scale isn’t always a good sign. She explains why Dr. Chiara Vitobello, former Italian high jump champion, now a nutritionist biologist

Lose weight And lose weight: they look like two synonyms but they are not. They are not physical, aesthetic, and they are not health. “A person could lose weight even by eating snacks only, as long as his caloric intake is lower than his energy expenditure, so as to have a caloric deficit. But certainly this is not the right way to obtain good results in terms of weight loss, therefore of reduction of fat mass, and of health “, he said. Official Active Dr. Chiara Vitobello, former Italian high jump champion, now a trainer and nutritionist biologist.

The difference between slimming and weight loss –

To understand if you are experiencing a simple weight loss or a real one slimming, you need to be able to understand what the weight loss is due to. “It is appropriate to limit ourselves to talking about weight loss when the nature of this change is not known, ie whether it is related to a loss of lean mass, fat mass or water. On the contrary, we can talk about weight loss when it is, specifically, the quantity of fat mass“, Clarifies the nutritionist. “The number on the scale is therefore a partial figure, able to testify only to weight loss. But to understand if a real weight loss is taking place, more precise tools are needed, which evaluate the body composition, such as the skinfold meter and bio-impedancemetry. Only a weight loss confirmed through these tools is positive for health. The weight loss highlighted by the scales can instead hide a loss of muscle mass which, despite the initial enthusiasm dictated by the decrease recorded, does not actually represent a positive achievement either in terms of aesthetics or in terms of health “.

Basal metabolism, thermogenesis, movement and calories: the factors that affect weight loss –

In recent times, the diets who simply cut out a macronutrient, mostly carbohydrates or fats, from their daily diet. “From the point of view of mere weight loss, the subdivision into macronutrients in the diet plays a secondary role”, says Dr. Vitobello. “The total amount of calories that we introduce during the day. If the latter turns out to be lower than the calories consumed over the 24 hours, here we are going to record a progressive weight loss. Energy consumption, however, is not only given by sporting activity, but is the sum of four factors: the basal metabolic rate, the TID (diet-induced thermogenesis, i.e. the calories our body consumes to digest what we eat), the NEAT (non exercise activity thermogenesis, i.e. all the calories we consume to carry out daily activities other than sports) andenergy consumed in doing sports. Diets that credit the elimination of a food, food class, or macronutrient for their results are deceiving. If we go, for example, to delete all carbohydrates from our diet, we will most likely end up introducing fewer calories than our needs. The weight loss, therefore, will not be due to the absence of carbohydrates as such, but, rather, to the indirect but consequent decrease in total caloric intake “.