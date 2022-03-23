The difference between Fernando Ortiz and Santiago Solari that has had the most impact on the players of América

The triumph of America club against Toluca happened the previous Sunday gave to think that the set Cream blue can reach a higher level in his next commitments, string more victories, and approach the top of the general table, perhaps not among the first four that go directly to the Quarter finalsbut they do secure their place in the Repechage. This change shows the shortcomings that the campus had under the command of Santiago Solariand which is now correcting Fernando Ortiz.

Through his column, the Sniper revealed that one of the main factors that differentiate the work of Santiago Solari and Fernando Ortiz, is that the latter is close to the footballers, living with them, listening to them, and trying to make them feel comfortable with the environment. This tranquility was exposed in the celebration of the goals against the Red Devilswhere the players went to celebrate directly with the Tano Ortiz. The above, according to the journalist, would be essential to convince the Coapa board to keep the strategist for the rest of the tournament.

Why was Santiago Solari not close to footballers?

Regardless of the attitude the coach might have, Solari has worked in Europe, where the environment is usually without so much closeness between the coaching staff and the field elements. However, in Mexico and the American continent in general, communication is usually a priority, because based on it comes the conviction that, in the last games of Santiagohe missed the campus Cream blue.