“The difference between me and Mario Draghi”. Unprecedented trip – Libero Quotidiano





Mario Monti spoke in connection with On air, the broadcast of La7 conducted by David Parenzo and Concita De Gregorio. The senator for life obviously participated in the re-election of Sergio Mattarella: he revealed that he had voted seven times blank ballot and once for the outgoing President of the Republic, who was reconfirmed with the second highest number of preferences ever recorded.





As a former premier, Monti has addressed an open criticism of Mario Draghi, who could be counted among the losers of the match for the Quirinale, having expressed his intention to become president and then gained the awareness of not being able to escape the status quo: “Draghi’s ambition was destabilizing. The difference between him and me? I have not left the presidency of the Council after a year and a half. I exercised tasks and decisions until the end of the legislature, it did not occur to me even for a moment to leave, despite the fact that the popularity of the government was decreasing because elections were approaching and the parties were going their way “.





According to Monti, the way in which Mattarella’s re-election came about was disastrous for two reasons: “The first is obvious and it is the weakness of politics and the inability of the leaders, the other is the original flaw that we perfectly grasp when Mattarella says that current conditions require him not to shirk the duties to which he is called, prevailing over different personal perspectives “.



