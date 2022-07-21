The difference between MRI and CT and what each of them detects

Since these are two diagnostic imaging procedures or techniques, It is common for MRI and CT to be confusedtwo similar but different studies, whose existence we owe to the progress of medicine in general, and radiology in particular, and which are key to current science.

In any case, since they are similar but different, it is important to know what kind of study we have to carry out in each situation, and for this it is best to find out what its objective is. Both coincide in the search for diseases in a minimally invasive way, without resorting to more aggressive techniques for the time being, which will only be used if the results so advise.

What is the TAC and when is it used?

The CT, like the X-rays of all life, is responsible for generating images or photos of the interior of the human body, producing different angles depending on the tissue that is analyzed to offer the specialist in the field a 360 ° vision of the conditions in which which the organism is found.

Many times, a contrast is injected to detect the blood vessels, allowing the expert, in addition, to find out how the tissues behave in contact with this specially developed substance.

ANDhe CT represents an instance that surpasses conventional radiography due to its better definition, a higher contrast resolution, and the absence of overlapping structures that used to complicate the work of professionals, who today benefit from diagnosing multiple pathologies.

What is MRI and when is it used?

Magnetic resonance, on the other hand, carries out a projection of the organs and main infrastructure of the body, taking advantage of a artificial magnetic field and radio wavesrevealing soft tissues clearly, including ligaments, menisci, muscles and others.

In general, while the adoption of CT is more varied, MRI tends to be associated with recurrent oncological, cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

The radiologist can quickly discover the presence of tumors, heart attacks, aneurysms, and many more events that would be impossible to know if there had been no previous symptoms of them.

In these exams, the common thing is that the patient is asked to lie on his back on a sliding table, which is introduced little by little into the machine that carries out the resonance.

It is important to clarify that, when emitting radio waves, there are contraindications that require taking precautionary measures, especially in patients with pacemakers or prostheses that can complicate these tests, so other alternatives should be sought to inquire about their health status. So we see that there is a difference between MRI and CT.