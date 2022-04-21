The difference between the DR and Haiti, according to Bukele

the president of The SaviorNajib Bukelesaid that the Dominican Republic “is a highly developed country” and an “example” for other Caribbean and Latin American nations, contrary to Haitiwith which it shares a border that is only “a line” and is the “worst” in the region.

The statements of Bukeleposted on social networks in a video, would have occurred at a press conference, but its exact date is unknown.

In the audiovisual, the president of the Central American nation highlights the importance of good political management to make a difference and as an example he pointed to the two Caribbean countries.

The Dominican Republic “is a highly developed country with a lot of tourism, an example for other Latin American Caribbean countries, the other side, of the same island, with the same border, with the same natural resources, in the same area of ​​the world, with the same sea, is the worst country in Latin America”, he asserted Bukele.

He also added that we cannot “put our future in the decisions of others.”

The Salvadoran president is strongly questioned for the repression that he has developed lately to confront criminal gangs (the maras), with whom, according to an investigation by the United States Government, he had undercover negotiations.

The president has rejected the accusation, responding that the United States supports the gangs.