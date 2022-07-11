The difficult and little-known past of Ana de Armas

Anne of Arms She became one of the actresses of the moment. After starring no time to diethe 25th film of the 007 agenda, living a passionate two-year romance with Ben Afflecknow became the new Marilyn Monroe of the big screen.

That’s how it is. The Cuban actress will be in charge of recreating the Hollywood emblem in Blondethe new film directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the novel of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oates.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

Although he is now at the top of the film industry with a very low profile, the life of Anne of Arms it has not always been so successful and glamorous. The actress was born 34 years ago in Havana, Cuba.

His parents, Ana Caso and Ramón de Armas, worked in public administration so they did not have large salaries. With luck, they managed to pay the basic expenses and, consequently, sometimes the actress suffered some deficiencies.

Ana remarked in more than one cessation that despite being humble she had a very happy childhood, because in her family there was plenty of love. Her main entertainment when she was a child was a neighbor’s DVD player that she used on weekends.

Those days he went to the neighbor’s house and spent the day watching movies and children’s drawings, which meant his first real acting school. She was so passionate that she would memorize the dialogues and then she would repeat them and perform.

Ana de Armas in No Time to Die.

At the age of 12, and with his head set on his goal, Anne of Arms He auditioned for the National School of Art in Cuba and during the years he studied, he participated in three films from his country, A Rose from France, The Lost Eden and Madrigal. However, she was clear that if she wanted to succeed she had to leave and try her luck abroad.

For this reason, before graduating, the actress, at just 18 years old, moved to Spain, the country of which she had nationality due to her grandparents. There she quickly got her first major role, in the series The intershipwhich was a real rage between 2007 and 2010. That would be his gateway to other big projects in the European country until he decided to go to New York to learn English.

Ana de Armas in The Boarding School.

Although he did not speak the language very fluently, he knew that if he wanted to grow it was necessary to leave the papers only in Spanish. For this reason, in 2014, after much effort and learning dialogues by heart without knowing what she was saying, she got her first role in Hollywood, in the movie Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves. Since then, her doors were at her feet, however she never lost the humility and low profile that characterizes her so much.