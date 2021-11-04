The difficult mandate of Giuseppe Conte

The bomb of the day is in clusters and the number 2 of the League drops it. Giancarlo Giorgetti entrusts his plan to the Christmas present par excellence which is the book by Bruno Vespa. “Draghi immediately to the Hill – he explains – and to vote in any case in 2023. He can drive the convoy even from the Quirinale”. A de facto semi-presidentialism and without being scandalized even too much since since 2006 much has already been done in this direction. And this is nothing compared to the fact that “Salvini’s pro-European turn is very partial” and that it will be “completed only when he joins the EPP”. Salvini who, according to his number 2, “has not yet understood whether he wants to be Bud Spencer for life or to be Meryl Streep”. Let’s say there would be enough to blow up the party and the alliance. But the secretary closes it like this: “I work for a new European party that brings together the right and today in any case I deal with pensions and tax cuts”.

To each his own

The Democratic Party is not in much better shape: after the administrative hangover, the secretary is convinced that he has already completed the “walk in the desert” that many in 2018 saw very long. He keeps the point on Draghi in government until the end of the legislature because the Quirinale box is coveted by at least 5-6 big players in the area, from Gentiloni to Prodi, from Franceschini to Rosy Bindi. And at Palazzo Chigi Letta, after all, he is convinced that he can go there. Other than the ally Giuseppe Conte: the coalition, if there will be, will have “a wide field” where everyone can enter except Matteo Renzi and the only pivot in the Democratic Party. The others will be more or less gregarious. Forza Italia postpones the implosion until after the election of the Head of State, the game on the Knight has now begun and is trying, at the moment, to make a critical mass with the center right. It is therefore necessary to focus on the 5 Star Movement and its leader Giuseppe Conte who is beating prime time television lounges. The biggest unknown in the presidential risk is and remains the 5 Star Movement, 233 decisive votes to read the Head of State. If they were united and compact, though. Which at the moment is only for one goal: to conclude the legislature and bring it to its natural expiry. One in three, if all goes well, will return to those buildings, we might as well take full advantage of indemnities and benefits.

Count unknown

The former premier speaks and moves like a consummate leader. He gives the line, calls meetings, makes appointments. The problem is that everyone is unhappy. Starting with the Quirinale and ending with the Budget Law. In between there is a bit of everything. It is as if the honey line between Conte and his parliamentarians was consumed. And not from now. The appointments of the five deputies – Taverna, Gubitosa, Turco, Todde and Ricciardi – and the exclusion of all the others from hosted TVs added new discontent and renewed old ones. Respect to Conte and his leadership. Which runs the risk of being wiped out by a civil sentence. A group of Orthodox to the original word of the Movement appealed, asking to cancel the votes last summer that led to the new Statute and the new leadership. The decision was postponed to November 22.

The Senate test

Giuseppe Conte’s new course will have a test today at Palazzo Madama where the new group leader will be chosen. The Sardinian Ettore Licheri, a lawyer like the former premier and considered among the 35-40 contiani di ferro among the 74 senators, aims for reconfirmation. He is one of the staunchest supporters of the former prime minister who in every speech he defines as “snatched” from the office of prime minister as well as the real savior of the country because if there was no Conte in the government who knows what happened to us during the pandemic. The point is that Licheri’s election is no longer so obvious. Challenger Mariolina Castellone would be the first woman to hold the office in this legislature. More than one senator is expecting a heads up. The victory of the doctor from Campania, a researcher in the oncology field, would open a home front. However, a different outcome than expected – Licheri group leader – would measure Conte’s hold on the party which, beyond the narratives of Casalino communication, is neither compact nor taken for granted. Sometimes even badly tolerated. Conte denies any difficulty: “I don’t see the rifts that the newspapers talk about. On the contrary, I spend a lot of time in Parliament and talk a lot with the elected officials. I see everyone in favor of this new course, there is widespread enthusiasm ”. We vote today from 8 to 20. If there is no absolute majority, there will be a second round.

Meager booty on the budget law

There is a background that is confirmed after each meeting of the Council of Ministers: the three 5-star ministers – Di Maio, Patuanelli, D’Incà – almost never mention their secretary Giuseppe Conte during government meetings. They are present, they discuss but do not defend Conte’s proposals. What happened on the cash back was sensational: the former prime minister had just hoped for the confirmation of the cash back very useful to fight evasion on the eve. It seems he had talked about it on the phone directly with Mario Draghi with whom “we often see and hear each other”. However, there is no trace of the cash back. Dead and Buried: It didn’t work and ultimately rewarded the rich more than the poor. The text of the budget law (expansive, 24 billion in deficit, 12 of which for tax cuts) will arrive in the Senate by the end of the week. Until then, no one will be able to say what the Citizenship Income will actually become: when the obligation to accept the job offered is triggered, under penalty of exclusion from the subsidy; how much will the decalage (monthly cut) be after the first rejection; the obligation or not of socially useful work from the moment one enters the program. “The government has accepted the proposals that I have presented,” said Conte. Many 5-star hotels, on the other hand, say that the income has been “effectively emptied and will become a measure in support of the poor. The rest will be slowly transferred to the active policies and social safety nets reform chapter. In the same way, the Movement risks losing or at least seeing another flag greatly reduced: facades bonus (reduced to 60% and only for a very low Isee) and 110% bonus. “We need to be more incisive in defending our dossiers,” Conte said yesterday morning, meeting the economic department of the party where Castelli and Gubitosa sit. On the bonus, for example, “we need to widen the audience”. Conte had also leaked “a meeting during the day with Draghi precisely to focus on the 5-star measures on the maneuver”. Then last night, at Porta a Porta, he explained that the meeting did not take place but there will be an opportunity in the coming days. After all, “we often hear each other”.

The Confindustria attack

Subsidies or investments? Welfare or business? The clash has always been on the same point in the last ten years, since first in Parliament and then in the government one is worth one and the happy degrowth. Blinds that did not last long but that always leave aftermath. Yesterday Confindustria was also unsatisfied with the billions “thrown away” on citizenship income and pensions while what is needed is “an energetic contribution cut” especially to help “young people and women” to find work. Meanwhile, the majority parties are discussing the taxation and how to use the 8 billion earmarked for tax cuts. Matteo Salvini puts “VAT, self-employed and artisans” at the top of his priorities and announces that he will return to the premier this week to “define who and how much to cut taxes”. The Democratic Party, like Leu and M5s, would instead like an intervention focused on employees, which would reduce the tax wedge. We must “avoid spending every day thinking like 8 billion in a different way”, replies Luigi Marattin of IV, inviting the government to convene as soon as possible a “permanent” table on the tax authorities also to coordinate interventions with those of the fiscal delegation, which will begin its process in the House next week.

With the Democratic Party or even alone?

But these days Conte is also giving contradictory signals on the issue of alliances and the electoral law. The feeling with Letta is strong. The two meet and organize business lunches. And yet Conte in the last few hours is somehow unmarking himself. He speaks of a “proportional electoral law with a 5% barrier” and the Commission in the House chaired by grillino Brescia is ready to discuss a text already deposited. Speaking of proportional means abandoning the majority scheme and, therefore, training wide with the Democratic Party. As well as contradictory Conte was on Draghi: immediately at the Quirinale, yes why not, but be careful to praise everything he does since many are wrong. For example, the G20, not as an organization but as an agenda. “Conte contradicts himself because he has to speak up and reassure all of us who, however, have different opinions and positions” explains a 5-star senator. Except on one point: to conclude the parliamentary mandate. And in fact Conte has come to align himself with those who say – Salvini for example – that one can also think of the fourth government of the legislature