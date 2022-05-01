The difficult puzzle of charging protocols and our chargers

Share

Some charging protocols mean that we cannot charge our mobile with other chargers

It has happened to all of us. We run out of battery at a friend or relative’s house and ask for the charger. Since we both have USB-C, we ask for the other person’s charger with the unwavering hope that we can charge our mobile device.

Big mistake. Our friend or family member’s charger is not working on our phone. Resigned, we decided either to let our device die, or to connect it, if possible, to a computer or USB port to charge it… Are these words familiar to you?

The million dollar question then is clear. Why our mobile phone does not work with the charger of a different mobile? The answer is simple and we will explain it below: charging protocols.

The needs of before are not those of now

Today the chargers have changed with those that existed a few years ago. Before, it didn’t matter how long it took to charge a phone. Batteries used to last long enough to keep our device going for days, so it was not so urgent to have to charge our device. Besides, the technology was not sufficiently evolved and each company used a different loading port so that there were different chargers and thus forced to buy the accessories of each company.

Today, with the increase in screens, processor power, even with improvements in the appearance of batteries, our devices need to be charged once or twice a day on average. In this sense, fast charging is a good ally when it comes to having a device. We gave our opinion, some time ago, about fast charging, a technology that has helped us reach the charge in our terminals more quickly.

Loading protocols, that great unknown

Today, with USB-C, the amperages have changed so companies use different charging protocols. This is what really makes some chargers not work on our mobile devices. The war to offer faster charging technology in this case makes each company want to use its fast charging technology. In this case, the different charging protocols that we see today emerged. But more than help, still a problem for users.

Some of the charging standards such as OPPO’s, uses a specific technology of each company. The same happens with charging technologies in companies such as Samsung, Apple or the Qualcomm charging standard. This means that sometimes it is not compatible to use the charger of one device in another, or simply the load is not as fast as we want in our terminal.

The unification of charging protocols, the solution we need

Why can’t we just use one charger that works on all of our devices? That would be the best possible solution for consumers. The only difference should be for example in how long you can charge your phone with a charger, but the protocol should be universal.

Thus, a phone could adapt to the load of that charger and, for example, we would save a lot in terms of the environment. In this case, time will decide the future, but in Europe they want to bet on having USB-C phones in order to make iPhones use USB-C and everything is standardized.

