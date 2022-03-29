The difficult relationship of celebrities and public figures with alopecia

“Painful”, “depressing” and “embarrassing” are some of the adjectives that Hollywood actresses, such as Jada Pinkett Smithand other personalities have used to go public with their fight against hair loss.

Pinkett Smith first spoke out in 2018 about her alopecia diagnosis, that is, massive hair loss, which in his case is autoimmune: “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear.”he said in an edition of his program the red table.

The subject became a global topic of conversation on Sunday night after comedian Chris Rock joked at the Oscars about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, only to receive a slap in the face from the actress’s husband, Will Smith, who he finished off by yelling angrily: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

“Let’s talk about what it’s like to live with alopecia,” tweeted the Democratic representative Ayanna Pressley, who in 2020 made his diagnosis public.

“The deeply vulnerable and difficult times our families see”added Pressley, who was quick to congratulate Smith on Twitter on Sunday as well, though he later deleted the message.

Several actresses in recent years have spoken about the impact of losing their hair due to stress, postpartum and even due to covid-19, in a context of questioning the pressures that women are subjected to fit in with the standards of beauty.

“I have struggled with hair loss my entire adult life,” actress Ricki Lake wrote on Instagram in 2020 while showing off her close-cropped hair.

“It’s been embarrassing, painful, depressing, lonely. There were times when I was even suicidal.”she added in a post in which she explained how pregnancies, stress, hair treatments and food left her without hair.

“It’s not glamorous, but it’s real (…) Why don’t actresses ever talk about it?said the actress hell boy selma blair to People magazine in 2011 after giving birth.

The Oscar winner Viola Davis He said he had dealt with alopecia for a good part of his life and tried to hide it with wigs.

“I had a wig that I wore around the house, one that I wore to events, one that I wore for training. I never showed my natural hair. I desperately wanted people to think I was beautiful.“, he said in an interview.

Davis, who has been more outspoken on the subject in the past decade, went so far as to include in the series How to Get Away with Murder a scene in which her character, a lawyer and teacher with a strong personality, takes off her wig, revealing her extremely short hair.

Recently the actress Alyssa Milano He also talked about hair loss, but as a consequence of having suffered from covid-19. “It’s tough, especially when you’re an actress and a lot of your identity is tied to things like having long, silky hair and clean skin,” she said in an interview on social media.

“Alopecia is not a joke”The National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) said in a statement Monday.

“It is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss on the head, face and sometimes other areas of the body,” the NAAF detailed, explaining that the condition affects some 7 million people in the United States and about 147 million worldwide.

“It can have a significant emotional, psychosocial and mental impact … Many people are dealing with pain, and the best we can do is support them and fight against the stigma and discrimination that persists,” said Nicole Friedland, president of the NAAF .

While Jada Pinkett Smith has been commenting on her social networks the way she accepts hair loss, adopting a completely shaved look, Chris Rock has already addressed in the past the relationship between black women and their hair in the documentary good hairwhich he co-wrote and narrated.

Launched in 2009 at the Sundance festival, Rock said his inspiration was hearing one of his daughters ask why she didn’t have “good hair.” The work also brought controversy: a documentary filmmaker sued the comedian alleging plagiarism.

