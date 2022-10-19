The difficult situation of Ellen Pompeo and how she managed to lose weight

Ellen Pompeo at 52 years of age has become a true icon of the screens, for this reason, throughout her career she has always maintained a standard figure and finally revealed her secret to stay in shape.

The 52-year-old successful actress Ellen Pompeohas become one of the highest paid on television thanks to her impeccable work in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomywhich is why he has always maintained a strict diet to always stay in shape before the cameras.

It was through an interview conducted through the Glamor portal where the interpreter of the doctor Meredith Grayrevealed that when she worked outside the home, her biggest challenge was eating healthy, since for a long time she was eating restaurant food that “made her fat every day”.

To avoid continuing to gain those extra pounds, Ellen Pompeo He decided to make a small sacrifice and start bringing his own lunch. Since he started following this plan, he confessed that he began to feel better thanks to the variety of vegetables and fruits that he ate daily.

However, even a person as busy as Ellen Pompeo She knows how tedious it is to prepare lunch every day the night before, which is why she herself revealed one of the tips that has worked the most for her since then. So were her words:

“Take a few hours and pack lunch for the week.”

Ellen Pompeo He continued commenting that Sundays are the days that he prepared everything for the week’s salads, which is why he usually boils a dozen eggs, as well as parboiling enough beets, as well as chopping enough lettuce, cilantro, spring onions and parsley, but how do you make vegetables last so long in the fridge? Quite simply, she keeps everything in Ziplock bags and every day during the week she takes fistfuls of each one. To complement her salad, she often adds dressing, beans and goat cheese. To complement her lunch, the actress usually combines some sandwiches of bananas, mangoes and almonds.