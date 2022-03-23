the difficult walk of Lorena in a wheelchair

After the first day of operations, the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) registered the presence of more than 1,400 guests, in addition to travelers and colas, this Tuesday it looked deserted and with only six scheduled departures and six arrivals, whose flights did not they were sold in their entirety.

The street vendors, including the lady who sold tlayudas on Monday and the flea market selling souvenirs and merchandise alluding to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have completely disappeared, while the vast majority of stores are closed or undergoing refurbishment work for their next sale. opening.

Some construction workers, who continue to work on various sides of the new airport, missed the lady with the tlayudas, who had lines of clients on the opening day of the airport and whose video on social networks went viral.

“We would have liked the lady to come back to sell her tlayudas, because in here we don’t find that kind of appetizers,” they said.



On its second day of operations, the corridors of the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport were completely empty, unlike on the day of its inauguration. Photos: Diego Simon Sanchez. THE UNIVERSAL

They forget PCD

In addition, some of the users of the new airport complained about the lack of information, such as the case of Lorena Medina, who with a three-kilo splint on her left foot had to walk 20 minutes from the Central de Autobuses to the air terminal, due to the lack of support for people with disabilities.

“I saw the handicap sign, but everything is closed, like nothing is still accessible,” he said.

Upon arrival at the terminal building, he had to go up and down stairs and it was until he reached the check-in counter that the airline offered him a wheelchair.

Along with her husband and son, Lorena arrived from Tijuana to attend an engagement in Cuernavaca.

Their outward flight landed at the Mexico City International Airport, but when they bought the return flight they were automatically sent to AIFA. The van that moved them from Cuernavaca to Santa Lucía charged them 1,500 pesos.

Another case was that of Elmer Cifuentes, who denounced that the taxi drivers who offer service outside the Catedral hotel, in the Historic Center of Mexico City, deceive customers into using their services with abusive rates.

He narrated that they charged him 1,200 pesos to take him to the AIFA and they wanted him to believe that platforms like Uber were prohibited from entering the new air terminal.

Interviewed shortly before documenting his flight to Tijuana, Baja California, he said that since it seemed very expensive, he requested the service of one of those platforms, which charged him 600 pesos and transported him to the airport gates.

Cifuentes, a US national, lamented these abuses against visitors and asked the authorities to pay attention to this type of situation.

Decrease

The excitement of learning about the new AIFA diminished considerably during the second day of operations. Unlike this Monday, when the seven arrival and departure flights were crowded, yesterday’s seemed to have little demand.

EL UNIVERSAL boarded the Viva Aerobús flight BV8280 that departed from Guadalajara to Mexico City. Of the 160 seats on the plane, only 68 were filled.



Only 68 of 160 seats were filled on Viva Aerobus flight BV8280 from Guadalajara to Mexico City.

Passenger Rodrigo Gómez told this newspaper that he even bought his ticket two hours before and had no setbacks.

“Today and tomorrow I rest, so I thought of going to visit my family who lives in Mexico City. I came with my hand luggage to look for a flight and they told me that there was availability to land at the new airport. It’s further away than the other one, but we’re going to meet him and see how he’s doing,” said Gómez.

This Tuesday, the AIFA operated with six departure flights to Guadalajara, Monterrey, Cancún, Tijuana, Villahermosa and Mérida, as well as six arrivals from those same destinations.