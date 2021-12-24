the diffusion does not stop, in Jackson (USA) the payments of salaries in bitcoins arrive

The success of crypto assets and the interest that revolves around them do not intend to stop, so much so that, in some countries, these tokens are starting to be used as an authorized payment method. In fact, in the currency markets there has been an air of news for some time: not only are new technologies being studied in order to make blockchains and token management more usable, but virtual currencies are increasingly used as a form of payment. The latest news comes from Mississippi and, specifically, from the city of Jackson.

In this regard, as explained by Cryptocurrency, the site dedicated to digital currencies, in this town the mayor has agreed to pay salaries in Bitcoin. For now it has started with its own, but it is already moving to extend this modality to other municipal bodies that wish to do so. A very strong signal and sometimes in contrast with those who prefer classic methods, being wary of cryptocurrencies and in particular of an dated currency such as Bitcoin. In fact, in the world of online trading both the old Bitcoin and the newer and more whimsical Shiba Inu are constantly on the move among investors.

What are cryptocurrencies

A virtual currency moves within an environment called blockchain, characterized by very high levels of security due to its decentralized nature. The various nodes, in fact, are represented by computers scattered all over the world that create the necessary authorizations to make the system work smoothly: obviously, this is a mode that requires exceptional energy consumption and that is why it has been studied. an innovative and decidedly greener technology: proof-of-stake. Unlike POW, or proof-of work, it is individual users who issue authorizations by means of small quotas when they decide to “mine” a cryptocurrency, or to acquire it. In addition to the actual currency, you can also use its derivatives, also called tokens (ie “tokens”) and even use it to acquire NTFs, unique assets of their kind.

To own Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies you need to have a dedicated space which in jargon is called a wallet: it is a sort of wallet that can be both virtual, therefore always online, and physical (hard disk or USB stick). Depending on how often your virtual currencies are used, one or the other solution can be preferred.

How to best trade with cryptocurrencies

Owning a cryptocurrency waiting to receive rewards is only one of the ways in which you can try success: in reality there are more dynamic and less expensive methods, which allow you to obtain advantages even when the market is unfavorable. In the world of online trading, in fact, there are contracts for difference or CFDs to be entered into with derivatives. We start from an asset, in this case a cryptocurrency, of your choice and we study the markets: sometimes, this operation means having time and experience and many prefer to rely on the trading signals often offered by the best brokers. If the trend is positive, then a long position is fixed, otherwise a short position: a correct forecast equals an advantage. Experts also suggest setting a stop loss to limit losses, automatically closing the position when they are about to exceed a certain threshold.

With cryptocurrencies, then, newbies who do not want to risk can also operate with the demo or virtual account, training before moving on to real capital; or, again, you can do copy trading to emulate the deeds of famous investors while learning their moves.

Among the most popular cryptocurrencies of the moment, in addition to the aforementioned and historical Bitcoin, there is also the creative Shiba Inu, dedicated to the Japanese national dog, Ethereum, Solano and Stellar Lumens. 24 dec. ’21

@PRODUCTION PROHIBITED