“The diffusion of the Omicron variant is determining a saturation of hospitals and the limitation of scheduled interventions”. The situation

“L’surge of new cases, the pervasiveness of the diffusion of the Omicron variant also in Basilicata they are determining one progressive saturation of hospitals, resulting in the strong limitation of the planned surgical interventions and the reduction of care skills “.

This is what the general secretary of the Cgil Basilicata, Angelo Summa and the general secretaries of the Fp CGIL of Potenza and Matera, respectively Giuliana Scarano and Giulia Adduce, which add:

“Suffice it to say that surgical activity throughout Italy has been reduced on average by 50% with peaks of 80%, reserving interventions only for oncological and emergency patients.

To this must be added the rampant phenomenon of renunciation of care which, according to the latest Cerved report, concerned over half of families due to economic problems, unavailability of the service or inadequate supply.

At the same time, household spending on health, care for the elderly and education has increased. A real paradox.

All this will have negative repercussions on the health and well-being of the citizens especially the less well-off that not being able to contact the private for this reason they neglect diagnostic screening for the primary prevention of cancer and many other diseases which over time will become chronic with bad outcomes on the quality of their life and on the health system as a whole.

An alarming picture that calls into question the very constitutional guarantee of the right to health.

All complicated and aggravated by infections of doctors and nurses which reduce even more a staff already in trouble and deeply tried by these two years of pandemic.

In the background the chaos about unsanitary tampons and above all on the implementation of the regional platform practically gone haywire in recent days.

We will see if the latest of President Bardi’s announcements, which anticipates the resolution of the problems also denounced by the CGIL, will be reflected in reality.

The only certainty so far is that what is happening and the permanent difficulties denote an approach to the pandemic as an event of strong impact but of short term.

Currently, following the recognition to the Regions of a fund of 600 million to be distributed to meet the financial effort for Covid andState Regions agreement of 12 January 2022 with which they were assigned to Basilicata over 92 million euros for the various interventions envisaged by mission 6 Health (community houses, Cot, community hospitals, technological modernization) no discussion has begun on the guidelines for the future organization of the regional health system, not even a hidden attempt at discussion on the health and on the future organization.

We are not willing to give up a health model based on the centrality of the public role, the widespread presence on the territory, the quantity and quality of the service.

We must go on for continue to strongly support the ongoing vaccination campaign and strengthen the organizational efforts of health facilities always supported by the tireless work of doctors, nurses and health workers, giving shape to the implementation of the new organizational model of health care and territorial assistance that will require a number and a volume of investments well above the allocation provided for the NRP, having clear the idea of ​​how the pandemic is now a structural phenomenon “.

