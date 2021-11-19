the dig from the Juventus coach

The championship of A league, to which fans and enthusiasts ask for the show and the emotions of the first eleven days, also to forget the disappointment of the non-direct qualification of theItaly to the World 2022.

While waiting to meet Italy’s opponents in the March playoffs, the championship starts its final rush that will lead to the first round at the end of 2021.

Lazio-Juventus: Ciro Immobile forfeits, Paulo Dybala in doubt

It starts immediately with a Lazio-Juventus to which there is no shortage of themes, from the first to ex of Maurizio Sarri after the fleeting, but intense, experience on the Juventus bench ended with the 2019 championship and the exemption ratified a few days later following the elimination from the Champions League by Lyon.

At the Olimpico, however, the expected match between strikers could skip Ciro Immobile and Paulo Dybala, struggling with their respective calf injuries: the Lazio captain, who grew up in the Juventus nursery and certainly absent, scored four goals in Serie A for the bianconeri, but none of these at the Olimpico, while Dybala has just in Lazio your favorite victim, with ben eleven goals scored in the top flight, like at Udinese.

Lazio-Juventus, Allegri counts the absentees

On the eve of the match, the Juventus coach Max Allegri spoke at the press conference, taking stock of the conditions of Dybala, injured in the national team, and of the others unavailable:

“Yesterday he did not train. Today he will try to do a workout after a week, he wants to play. The desire to make oneself available is there then we’ll see. Even if he has no instrumental problems, the calf is dangerous. Kean is available, Rabiot has returned well in the national team, while Ramsey had a resentment on his flexor during yesterday’s training and I have to evaluate. Bernardeschi will be out for 15-20 days which is a shame because he was doing well. I cannot say anything about the formation yet, unfortunately I have not yet seen the South Americans. The game after the break is always difficult and important “.

Allegri vs Sarri is back: the arrow of the Juventus coach

The challenge between Allegri and Sarri re-proposes the poison duel for the 2018 championship, between Allegri’s Juve and the Naples di Sarri, as well as the one between the last two coaches to win the Scudetto at the helm of Juventus.

The current Lazio coach was chosen by the company in 2019 in place of Allegri to change the page also at the level of game, but two years later in Turin they seem to have reneged on the choice, with the interregnum of Andrea Pirlo.

Allegri dismissed the catchphrase of the challenge in a few words “resultatisti-gamers“, With a dig at the colleague who had defined Juventus” untrainable “, at least on the basis of his beliefs:

“Maurizio Sarri here won a championship. We are talking about an excellent coach. If Juventus is trainable or not, you have to ask him, for me every team is trainable “.

But there is also a vindication of his own football philosophy…: “The chatter in football is useless, it is only the results that count. We need to improve in the offensive and defensive phase and then in the standings, which is the thing that matters. Lazio with the false center forward? Sarri built his Napoli without a center forward, if he has to repeat himself I hope he will do it from the next match… ”.

